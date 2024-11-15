Inside Scoop: Texas Transportation Commission November 2024

11/15/24

By Laura Butterbrodt

AUSTIN – Here’s what the Texas Transportation Commission discussed and approved at its Nov. 14, 2024 meeting.

End the Streak

Commissioner Alvin New discussed TxDOT’s End the Streak campaign, which calls for an end to the streak of at least one death on Texas roads every day since Nov. 7, 2000. TxDOT hosted outreach events across the state for the somber 24th anniversary of the last deathless day.

One way TxDOT is working to get the message out to motorists is by partnering with the Texas Department of Public Safety. During traffic stops in November, DPS officers are handing out a tip sheet sharing safety messages to help prevent the top causes of fatal crashes.

New noted the statistics are moving in the right direction: there has been a decrease in the number of fatalities on Texas roads from 2021 to 2022 and again from 2022 to 2023. As of now, Texas is on track to again decrease the number of fatalities this year compared to last. New noted that people who were not wearing a seat belt died at much higher rates in crashes compared to those who were bucked up.

The Texas Transportation Commission is committed to enhancing safety into every project across the state to help end the streak, especially as the population continues to grow. The Commission and TxDOT allocated $17 billion for safety improvements in the state’s 10-year plan.

Ending the streak of daily deaths is possible, but it will take everyone doing their part.

Public Transportation

The Commission approved the allocation of $10 million in Federal Transit Administration program funds to the 36 rural transit districts in Texas. The funding amounts for each district are based on district size and number and scope of program-eligible projects. Funds will be used to support a variety of public transportation needs in rural areas of the state.

Contracts

Commissioners awarded low bid value amounts of $741 million for 55 highway improvement projects and $16 million for eight routine maintenance projects.

Texas Clear Lanes

Commission Chairman Bruce Bugg highlighted the groundbreaking of the I-30 Corridor Project in Fort Worth earlier this month. The project to expand I-30 and improve safety and mobility is part of the Texas Clear Lanes initiative to ease congestion on roadways across the state. The program now has $80 billion in current and planned projects to address gridlock.

Employee Recognition

The Commissioners congratulated Charon Williams, Transportation Programs division director, and Kevin Clark, Engineering Operations Support director, for their work on TxDOT’s Stakeholder Project Information Portal. They were awarded the 2024 American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials President’s Transportation Award for Partnerships.

Chairman Bugg noted, in the spirit of Thanksgiving, his gratefulness to the more than 13,000 TxDOT employees. He noted the importance of their work, especially in the response to emergency situations like severe weather events to help keep the public safe.