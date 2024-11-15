The Role of Education in Preventing Road Traffic Crashes by CIFAL Plock

14 November 2024, Gdańsk, Poland – In anticipation of the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims and to commemorate this day, the International Training Centre for Authorities and Leaders (CIFAL) in Plock joined the 19th International Conference "Contemporary Road Safety Aspects” held on 8 November 2024 at the Conference Center of the Museum of the Second World War in Gdańsk.

The conference brought together over 250 individuals, who have a role and interest in making Polish roads safer. Hosted by the Provincial Police Headquarters in Gdańsk, the Education, Health, Safety Foundation, and the Road Safety Center, the conference was addressed to representatives of institutions operating in the area of ​​road safety, including law enforcement officers, military officers, city and municipal guards, provincial and district road managers, paramedics and institutions supporting rescue services.

The main areas discussed during the conference included:

Interdisciplinary approach to road safety First aid as a permanent element of road safety The role of road infrastructure in the behaviour of road users.

Mr. Artur Zieliński, Executive Director of CIFAL Płock, addressed the key role of education in preventing road traffic crashes. In addition, the Autosobriety Training Programme to prevent drunk driving was presented at the conference as a tool to raise awareness about the consequences of drunk driving, especially among youth and future drivers.