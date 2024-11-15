Kyrgyzstan at COP29: OSCE-supported eco-performance ADAM debuted in Baku, Azerbaijan

On 12–13 November 2024, ADAM (“Human” in Kyrgyz), an ecological performance, took the stage at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan. Supported by the OSCE, this performance aimed to promote environmental protection through the transformative power of art.

The event attracted over 1,000 attendees, including foreign delegations, representatives of international organizations, as well as residents and visitors of Baku at the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theatre.

ADAM addresses global challenges such as climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution. The performance invited the spectators to reflect on how overconsumption harms the environment and what actions are necessary to save both the planet and humankind.

"For Kyrgyzstan, this was a new approach to tackling climate change and promoting environmental protection, but I firmly believe that this performance will leave a lasting impression on the audience and foster respect and care for the planet," shared Meder Mashiev, Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Since 2022, this initiative has engaged over 5,000 participants across Kyrgyzstan, raising awareness about critical environmental issues.

ADAM is implemented by the Students of Kyrgyzstan for Green Economy NGO, the initiative group ARTIS, and A. Maldybaev Kyrgyz Opera and Ballet Theatre with the support of the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek.