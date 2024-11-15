Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,101 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,916 in the last 365 days.

Water Access and Public Parking at Great Bay Discovery Center Will Be Closed November 18–19

CONTACT:
Great Bay Discovery Center: (603) 778-0015
November 15, 2024

Durham, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Great Bay Discovery Center’s (GBDC) parking area and public boat launch at 89 Depot Road in Greenland will be closed starting on the morning of Monday, November 18 through Tuesday, November 19 so that repairs can be made to the railroad crossing that connects GBDC to Depot Road.

During the improvement process, GBDC’s parking area and public water access point will be closed to the public. There will be no opportunity to launch or retrieve non-motorized boats such as canoes, kayaks, or other self-propelled watercraft during this time. Hunting access will also be curtailed.

The Great Bay Discovery Center is managed by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) and is the education headquarters for the Great Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, a state and federal partnership between NHFG and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The Great Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve’s mission is to promote informed management of the Great Bay Estuary through linked programs of research, education, and stewardship. These programs enhance scientific understanding of the estuary and communicate this information to interested citizens and decision makers. The Reserve’s programs focus on management-relevant issues aligned with four priority topics: land conservation and stewardship, water quality, biological communities and habitats, and climate change impacts and adaptation. To learn more visit www.greatbay.org.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Water Access and Public Parking at Great Bay Discovery Center Will Be Closed November 18–19

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more