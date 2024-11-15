NextGen Policy To Host Fourth Annual 'Free My Future' Virtual Student Loan Debt Summit

Free My Future Summit will cover updates and policy developments related to federal student loans through a series of panels, workshops & speaker presentations.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Tuesday, November 19th, NextGen Policy (NGP) – a nonprofit organization that fights to advance environmental, social, racial, gender, and economic justice throughout California – will host their fourth annual “Free My Future” student loan summit During this all-day, virtual summit, attendees will learn about the latest developments regarding federal student loan programs and policies, including the impact of the recent elections on federal student loan programs; how the state can better support student loan borrowers; and the policy changes needed to build a more affordable higher education system for all. Attendees will also hear from state leaders about the work being done in California to address the student debt crisis in the Golden State.NextGen Policy is co-hosting the Free My Future Summit with The Campaign for California Borrowers’ Rights Coalition , along with fellow coalition co-leads, Consumer Reports, Student Borrower Protection Center, Student Debt Crisis Center, and Young Invincibles. The Campaign leads the charge to develop and implement state policies related to student debt and provides resources to support California student loan borrowers.This year’s Free My Future Summit will be the first NGP has convened since the COVID-19 pandemic, and will include panel discussions on topics ranging from student debt repayment plans to the growing institutional debt crisis facing California college students. In addition, there will be time for participants to ask questions and receive information they can use to help navigate their own student loans.The Free My Future Summit will include two “Pop Quiz” opportunities, in which attendees will be asked to answer questions on topics covered during the Summit and get a chance to win certain prizes.Who: NextGen Policy with The Campaign for California Borrowers’ Rights Coalition, along with fellow coalition co-leads, Consumer Reports, Student Borrower Protection Center, Student Debt Crisis Center, and Young Invincibles.Featured speakers:Clothilde V. Hewlett, Commissioner, California Department of Financial Protection and InnovationCelina Damian, California Student Loan Servicing Ombudsperson, California Department of Financial Protection and InnovationJonathan D. Glater, Professor of Law, UC BerkeleyAdrian Sanchez, Vice President of Legislative Affairs, California State Student AssociationAlthea Ito, UC Berkeley Student, University of California Student AssociationWhat: Free My Future: Virtual Student Loan Debt Summit, a free, virtual event for California policymakers, legislative staff, advocates, and student borrowers.When: Tuesday, November 19th at 9:30 AM PTWhere: Virtual, register now to attend via Zoom!The mission of NextGen Policy is to fight for progressive policy change to address environmental, social, racial, gender, and economic inequities in California through justice-centered legislative advocacy, grassroots partnerships, and democratic civic engagement.

