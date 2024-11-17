Nevada’s Largest Eco Cleaning Company Launches Significant Expansion

Avanti Green Eco Cleaning's Other Services Avanti Green Eco Cleaning's Power Washing Services Avanti Green Eco Cleaning Logo

Avanti Green Eco Cleaning CEO and Founder, Claudia Meneses, adds service lines to make the company a one-stop shop for residential and commercial clients

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Claudia Meneses, CEO and founder of Avanti Green Eco Cleaning, one of Nevada’s fastest growing eco-friendly cleaning companies, has launched a significant service line expansion. The move creates a more comprehensive portfolio of solutions, which allows new and existing customers to use Avanti Green for all their cleaning needs.

“In the past, we would need to outsource some of these services, but now we have them in-house, which allows us to be a one-stop-shop for our residential and commercial clients,” Meneses said.

The new offerings include:

• Carpet Cleaning: Avanti Green’s state-of-the art truck-mounted Butler System provides the most powerful commercial and residential carpet cleaning in the industry.

• Floor Cleaning: The company now offers tile, stone and wood floor cleaning and restoration, including complete strip and wax of hardwood floors with top of the line eco-friendly equipment and protective sealers.

• Window Cleaning: Avanti Green customers can enjoy professionally cleaned streak-free windows regardless of the size of the building or height of the window.

• Pressure Washing: The company has also invested in state-of-the-art pressure washing systems to remove dirt, grime and the toughest stains from concrete.

• Event Porter Service: Avanti Green team members are available for hire to maintain cleanliness and sanitization before, during and after events.

Established in 2011, Avanti Green Eco Cleaning has seen incredible growth since opening its doors. The company serves both one-time and returning commercial and residential clients, and offers deep cleaning, move-out cleaning, as well as post-construction cleaning services. Avanti Green is fully insured and its employees are protected under workers’ compensation.

To learn more, visit AvantiGreen.com

About Avanti Green Eco Cleaning

Established in 2011, Avanti Green Eco Cleaning is a local, women-owned business dedicated to providing client satisfaction through eco-friendly cleaning services in the Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson areas. Our comprehensive range of services includes residential, porter and commercial cleaning. Moreover, we provide specialized solutions such as carpet cleaning, window cleaning, power and pressure washing, strip and wax, floor care and restoration in our one-stop-shop array of services.

Interview with Avanti Green’s COO, Mónica Taher, about company expansion: https://youtu.be/XXzCyinCIyI

Mónica Taher, Avanti Green Eco Cleaning COO, Announces New Services

