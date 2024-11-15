Three years in, President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has unleashed investment across California

SACRAMENTO – Safer roads and bridges. Clean and safe drinking water. More public transit. Upgraded airports and shipping ports. Increased climate resiliency and conservation. Cleaner energy.

In just the last three years since the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law was passed and signed into law by President Biden, California has received more than $61.5 billion in funding for projects that are transforming the state’s infrastructure for the better. On top of that, the Biden-Harris Administration’s Inflation Reduction Act has funded $3 billion in projects helping to build the state.

The impacts of the landmark infrastructure law on California can’t be overstated. It is the single-largest investment in infrastructure in the state since the 1980s and is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to advance California’s world-leading climate action.

The funding is part of Governor Gavin Newsom’s build more, faster infrastructure agenda. Find projects in your community at build.ca.gov.