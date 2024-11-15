Delaware Natural Resources Police Collecting Toys for Tots Donations for Kids

Delaware Natural Resources Police officers and special guest Santa Claus will again deliver toys as holiday gifts for children through the Delaware branch of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. /DNREC photo

With the holiday season beginning, the Delaware Natural Resources Police have boxes in place throughout the state ready to accept donated toys. Donations will be distributed as gifts to children in communities statewide through the local branch of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program.

The Toys for Tots program collects new, unwrapped toys appropriate for children of all ages and distributes them as holiday presents to underprivileged kids in communities across the country. DNRP officers from each of the three units – Fish and Wildlife, Environmental Crimes Unit, and State Parks – are once again leading this holiday effort, with donation boxes at Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control locations statewide.

Toys will be accepted through Thursday, Dec. 12 in Kent and Sussex counties and through Sunday, Dec. 8 in New Castle County. Toys can be taken to the following drop-off locations with Toys for Tots donation boxes:

All Delaware State Park offices statewide, including the Brandywine Zoo in Wilmington and the First State National Historical Park in New Castle County, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Delaware Natural Resources Police office in Sussex County at 23530 Campbell Circle, Georgetown, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Richardson & Robbins Building, 89 Kings Highway, Dover, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, or for the dates and locations of upcoming events where toys also can be donated, contact officers listed below from the three Delaware Natural Resources Police units:

General information can be found at toysfortots.org. Or, the public can also go online to make monetary donations in Delaware.

Media contacts: Joanna Wilson, joanna.wilson@delaware.gov ; Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov

