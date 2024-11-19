Tronic Acquires Bits Crypto, Expanding Digital Wallet Capabilities for Loyalty and Brand Engagement

With Bits Crypto, Tronic expands its platform to deliver advanced digital wallets for stronger customer loyalty and engagement.

Acquiring Bits aligns with our mission to advance technology and support female leadership in fintech. Alex’s team built something special, and we’re thrilled to bring their expertise to Tronic.” — Christina Marshall

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tronic Acquires Bits Crypto, Expanding Digital Wallet Capabilities for Loyalty and Brand EngagementTronic, a leading provider of brand engagement and loyalty software, has announced its acquisition of Bits Crypto, a women-led cryptocurrency investment platform.This strategic move will broaden Tronic's digital wallet capabilities, further solidifying its position as a leader in Web3 tokenization and blockchain solutions. This strategic move, bringing together two female-founded companies, strengthens Tronic’s commitment to advancing blockchain technology while cultivating diversity in leadership within the fintech industry.Founded by Christina Marshall, Tronic has gained momentum in the blockchain space by pioneering solutions that bring practical value to businesses and consumers. Bits Crypto’s technology complements Tronic’s existing solutions With this partnership, Tronic will be able to offer its clients a more comprehensive range of digital wallet services. Bits, co-founded by Alex Poscente, developed a popular feature that allows users to invest their spare change by rounding up purchases to the nearest dollar and placing the difference into cryptocurrency—a low-risk, seamless method to introduce customers to the world of crypto investing."Acquiring Bits aligns with our mission to not only advance technology but also support the rise of female leadership in a traditionally male-dominated industry,” said Christina Marshall, CEO of Tronic. “Alex and her team have built something truly special, and we are excited to bring their expertise into the fold at Tronic.”Enhanced Customer Experience and Brand BenefitsBy integrating Bits Crypto’s innovative “round-up” investment feature, Tronic’s platform now functions as a digital wallet that supports traditional currency deposits and additional transaction capabilities, powered by an intuitive "if/then" logic engine. For customers, this means the freedom to save small amounts easily with every transaction. Over time, these incremental savings accumulate in the Tronic hosted brand wallet providing users with a tangible store of value.In practice, a customer using the Tronic or white labeled wallet could “save” $100 throughout the year simply through rounding up purchases. This integration not only enhances Tronic’s brand loyalty platform by offering customers cash-equivalent value but also provides a strategic benefit to brands and retailers.By allowing customers to save funds directly within their business ecosystem, companies cultivate stronger loyalty and encourage repeat business. When a customer decides to spend their accumulated, tokenized savings, they return to the same brand, making future purchases almost a given.This strategic benefit helps brands secure ongoing customer engagement, converting passive loyalty into a predictable revenue stream through intentional, customer-centered savings incentives.Empowering Women in BlockchainThe acquisition of Bits Crypto is more than a strategic business decision for Tronic; it represents a commitment to amplifying female leadership in blockchain and fintech.Both Tronic and Bits Crypto were founded by visionary women who are paving the way for greater representation in these fields. Together, these companies will continue to push the boundaries of blockchain while championing diversity and innovation within the industry.About TronicTronic is a SaaS technology company dedicated to developing unconventional blockchain solutions that enhance customer loyalty and engagement. Known for its advanced digital wallet and user-centric platform, Tronic helps brands and retailers build lasting customer connections by combining financial tools with loyalty-driven incentives. Tronic was founded with a commitment to innovation, integrity, and diversity, led by CEO Christina Marshall. For more information on Tronic’s platform, including a live demonstration, please visit our website here For additional assets, including high-resolution images, videos, and the full media kit, visit: Tronic's Online Media Kit [###]

Overview of the Tronic digital wallet and loyalty experience

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.