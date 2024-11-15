Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,168 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,962 in the last 365 days.

Anchorage Jury Finds State Corrections Not Liable for Attempted Suicide

November 14, 2024

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ Today, an Anchorage jury found that the Alaska Department of Corrections was not liable for an attempted suicide in the Wildwood Correctional Complex in Kenai on Feb. 8, 2020.

A woman in custody attempted to take her own life, depriving herself of oxygen for several minutes. Despite the prompt intervention of correctional staff, once discovered, the incident resulted in severe and lasting health impacts. The family of the woman later pursued legal action in connection with the event.

“The loss of the family’s daughter is tragic. And we are sorry that any parents would have to go through this. The jury recognized, however, that her injury is not the State’s fault simply because she was inside a State facility. Sometimes tragic events happen, and no one is to blame,” said Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor.

“Today, our court case, which went before a jury, concluded with DOC being exonerated regarding the permanently disabling injury of an individual in our custody. I am immensely grateful for the exceptional work our staff does each day under incredibly demanding and often challenging circumstances. Our staff commitment and dedication reflect the strength and compassion of our Department, said Alaska Department of Corrections Commissioner Jen Winkelman.

In Chipps et al v. State of Alaska Department of Corrections, the trial began on Oct. 15.

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Anchorage Jury Finds State Corrections Not Liable for Attempted Suicide

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more