SGS Joins Anterix Active Ecosystem

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Grid Solutions (SGS), a US manufacturer of fault indicators, has announced that its Patrolman Plus overhead fault indicator has been awarded the Anterix® Active badge. This recognition confirms the device’s seamless operation on Anterix’s 900 MHz Band 8 and Band 106 spectrum.

The Anterix Active badge is awarded to devices that not only function reliably over private LTE networks using Anterix’s spectrum but also are commercially available for utility applications. The Patrolman Plus underwent thorough testing by Anterix to validate its compatibility and performance on Anterix’s 900 MHz spectrum, ensuring it meets the standards required for use by Anterix’s utility customers.

“Designed specifically for overhead power lines, the Patrolman Plus provides real-time fault data and GPS location via LTE networks, enabling field personnel to respond swiftly to faults and reduce outage durations,” said William Marshall, President, SGS. “Earning the Anterix Active badge emphasizes our commitment to delivering high-performance, secure solutions that enhance grid reliability and operational efficiency.”

As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico, Anterix engages with leading utilities and technology companies to harness the power of 900 MHz broadband for modernized grid solutions.

“We’re pleased to welcome the Patrolman Plus to the Anterix Active Ecosystem,” said Stephen Ryan, Vice President, Ecosystem and Partnerships at Anterix. “The device demonstrates robust performance on our private LTE spectrum, delivering critical grid insights that support utility resilience and safety. As one of the 100+ innovative solutions providers represented within the Anterix Active Ecosystem, SGS is helping utilities to advance their strategic goals for decarbonization, resiliency, safety, and reliability.”

This collaboration between SGS and Anterix provides utilities with a reliable, high-performance solution for real-time fault detection, enabling faster response times and improved service continuity.

