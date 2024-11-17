U.S. Cheese Market Is Likely To Reach USD 45.49 Billion By 2027: Arla Foods, Bletsoe Cheese, The Bel Group, etc

Surge in demand for protein rich food and growing number of quick service restaurants drive the growth of the U.S. cheese market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surge in demand for protein rich food drives the growth of the U.S. cheese market . The bioactive protein of cheese helps in improving the immune resistance of the body, due to which the demand for cheese has been surged during the Covid-19 pandemic. Based on type, the cheddar segment contributed to the largest share in 2019.Get Sample PDF Of This Report : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4700 Cheese is a popular dairy product consumed in the U.S. for its luscious taste and nutritional benefits. It is available in varying flavors, depending on the source of milk, aging time, production process, and cheese making technique. Increase in fast food consumption and rise in awareness among people about the health benefits of cheese have propelled the demand for cheese products. Moreover, surge in popularity of European food culture in the U.S. is the major factor that drives the U.S. cheese market growth. Furthermore, immigrants have the habit of carrying their culture wherever they migrate, which has a significant impact on the modern food culture of the U.S. For instance, pasta and pizza are common food consumed in the U.S. With upsurge in demand for cheese, advancements in technologies in the cheese industry have led to rapid curing of cheese. Different flavors of cheese available in the market, improvement in quality of cheese, and various other enhancements have been done to meet the demand of cheese across the U.S.The U.S. cheese market generated $34.39 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $45.49 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027.Leading market players analyzed in the research include Associated Milk Products Inc., Arla Foods, Bletsoe Cheese, The Bel Group, Royal Frieslandcampina N.V, Fonterra Co-operative Food, Lactalis Group, The Kraft Heinz Company, Saputo Cheese USA Inc, and Old Fashioned Cheese Inc.Buy This Report (263 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/23be69eb100093ccc855a433695c1e0c The report offers a detailed segmentation of the U.S.cheese market based on type and distribution channel.Based on type, the cheddar segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly one-third of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the mascarpone segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.Request For Customization : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4700 Based on distribution channel, the retail distribution segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than three-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However,the club segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027.Similar Reports:Vitamins Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/vitamins-market-A15101 White Wine Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/white-wine-market-A15102 Salmon Sausage Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/salmon-sausage-market-A15116

