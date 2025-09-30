Aerospace Robotics Market Fueled by Rising Demand and Industry Innovations

Aerospace Robotics

Disrupted supply chain and delay in activities and initiatives about development of advanced aerospace robotics components hindered the market growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aerospace robotics market size was accounted for $2.9 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $9.2 billion by 2030, growing with a CAGR of 12.6% from 2021 to 2030.Increase in need for automation for efficient aircraft production and growth in adoption of robotics to handle aircraft order backlog are expected to drive the growth of aerospace robotics market during the forecast period. However, lack of skilled workforce is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. Conversely, technological advancements are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market in future.Download Report (245 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2152 Covid-19 scenario:During the pandemic, governments imposed strict lockdown and ban on import and export of raw materials. This affected the manufacturing activities of robotics in aerospace industry negatively.The disrupted supply chain and delay in activities and initiatives about development of advanced aerospace robotics components hindered the market growth.The report offers an analysis of the global aerospace robotics market across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aerospace-robotics-market/purchase-options North America dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The U.S. dominated global aerospace robotics market share in North America in 2020, owing to increase in R&D activities; technological developments by key players; rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making reliable, precise, and efficient aerospace robotics systems. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of aerospace robotics across several countries in Asia, for instance, China, India, Japan, and South Korea.The global aerospace robotics industry report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as ABB, Electroimpact Inc., AV & R, JH Robotics, Inc., Fanuc Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, KUKA AG, Universal Robots A/S, OC Robotics, and Yaskawa Electric Corporation.Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2152 Trending Reports:Aircraft Window Frame Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-window-frame-market-A31492 Military Parachute Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/military-parachute-market-A09102 Firefighting Drone Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/firefighting-drone-market-A06280

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.