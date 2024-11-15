9th Judicial District Nominating Commission to meet November 20

TOPEKA—The 9th Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene at noon Wednesday, November 20, to discuss the nomination process to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in McPherson County.



This vacancy will be created when District Magistrate Judge Amanda Faber’s term expires.



The 9th Judicial District is composed of Harvey and McPherson counties.



Public access



The meeting will be streamed on the Kansas judicial branch YouTube channel:

http://www.youtube.com/@kansasjudicialbranch4804.



To comment

Accommodation



Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible:



ADA Coordinator

ADA@kscourts.org

785-296-2256

TTY at 711



District magistrate judge appointment process



The nominating commission seeks nominations and then meets to interview nominees. Interviews are open to the public. The commission selects who is appointed to fill the district magistrate judge vacancy.



A nominee for district magistrate judge must be:

a resident of McPherson County at the time of taking office and while holding office;

a graduate of a high school, a secondary school, or the equivalent; and

either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination given by the Supreme Court to become certified within 18 months.

Term of office



After serving one year in office, a new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.



Nominating commission



The 9th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Melissa Standridge as the nonvoting chair; Brian Bina, Ann Elliott, David O’Dell, and Glen Snell, McPherson; Thomas Adrian, Jana Mckinney, John Robb, and George “Chip” Westfall, Newton.