Prime Minister Golob: "Public employees will no longer be paid less than the minimum wage"

SLOVENIA, November 15 - Prime Minister Robert Golob attended the signing of the Agreement on the Salary System Reform and New Classifications of Positions and Titles into Salary Grades in the Public Sector, the Collective Agreement for the Public Sector, the Annex to the Collective Agreement for Non-commercial Activities in the Republic of Slovenia, as well as collective agreements or annexes to sectoral collective agreements and agreements harmonised as part of specific pillar negotiations.

