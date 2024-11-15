Pennsylvania Legislature Passes Measure to Include Pets in Domestic Violence Settings

HB1210 Passes Senate After Years of Animal Wellness Action Advocacy Work

Protecting animals is about protecting families.” — Natalie Ahwesh, Pennsylvania State Director AWA

HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pennsylvania lawmakers gave final approval this week to HB1210, a groundbreaking bill that explicitly allows companion animals to be included in “Protection From Abuse” orders. This legislative milestone is celebrated by animal advocates, domestic violence organizations, and law enforcement across the commonwealth. Spearheaded by Representatives Christina Sappey (D-158) and Natalie Mihalek (R-40), the passage of HB1210 underscores the power of persistent advocacy and coalition-building.This significant win follows an enduring campaign led by Animal Wellness Action and Humane Action Pennsylvania and a coalition of animal welfare groups, children's advocates, domestic violence organizations, and law enforcement agencies. The bill's success not only highlights the importance of safeguarding animals but also brings attention to the vital link between animal abuse and domestic violence."Protecting animals is about protecting families," said Natalie Ahwesh, Pennsylvania State Director for Animal Wellness Action and Executive Director of Humane Action Pennsylvania. "With HB1210, we're taking a crucial step forward to ensure that individuals and their beloved companions can escape abusive situations safely. We're deeply grateful for the leadership of Representatives Sappey and Mihalek and our community's unwavering support in championing this bill."Research consistently shows that animal abuse is an indicator of domestic violence. Studies reveal that nearly 71% of pet-owning women entering domestic violence shelters reported that their abuser had threatened, harmed, or killed a pet. HB1210 tackles this issue head-on by enabling survivors to include their pets in legal protection orders, eliminating a barrier that often prevents individuals from leaving dangerous situations."HB1210 is a victory for both human and animal victims of violence," said Representative Sappey. "Ensuring that companion animals are protected empowers survivors to leave dangerous situations without the heart wrenching choice of abandoning their animal companions.”Animal Wellness Action also recognizes the vital contributions of organizations such as the PA Sheriffs' Association, PA District Attorneys' Association, and the Attorney General's Office in supporting this pivotal legislation.This legislative victory is only the beginning. We urge Pennsylvanians to contact Governor Shapiro's office to advocate for the swift signing of HB1210 into law. Let's ensure this landmark protection is enacted without delay.ABOUTAnimal Wellness Action is a Washington, D.C.-based 501(c)(4) whose mission is to help animals by promoting laws and regulations at federal, state and local levels that forbid cruelty to all animals. The group also works to enforce existing anti-cruelty and wildlife protection laws. Animal Wellness Action believes helping animals helps us all. X: @AWAction_News.The Center for a Humane Economy is a Washington, D.C.-based 501(c)(3) whose mission is to help animals by helping forge a more humane economic order. The first organization of its kind in the animal protection movement, the Center encourages businesses to honor their social responsibilities in a culture where consumers, investors, and other key stakeholders abhor cruelty and the degradation of the environment and embrace innovation as a means of eliminating both. The Center believes helping animals helps us all. X: @TheHumaneCenter.

