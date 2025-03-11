Kangaroo Protection Act Introduced to Ban the Sale of Kangaroo Body Parts in the U.S.

The bipartisan Kangaroo Protection Act will make it illegal to exploit kangaroos in the United States and impose penalties for violations.

Members of Congress say United States won’t be a market for skins from kangaroos slain in their native habitats

Over 2 million kangaroos are killed for commercial purposes each year. ” — Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy applauded U.S. Representatives Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Penn., and Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., this week for introducing the Kangaroo Protection Act, H.R. 1992, to ban the sale of kangaroo body parts in the United States. The United States has the world’s largest economy by a long-shot, and the vast majority of trade in kangaroo parts in Australia is conducted for export.The bill comes as an international coalition of animal-welfare groups continues to apply pressure to Adidas and Mizuno to discontinue the use of kangaroo-sourced leather to make soccer shoes for the U.S. and global markets. Through their Kangaroos Are Not Shoes campaign, the Center for a Humane Economy and Animal Wellness Action have been able to secure commitments against the use of the leather from Nike, Puma, New Balance, Diadora, and Sokito.The number of soccer players who use kangaroo-sourced cleats continues to dwindle as athletes and sports brands become increasingly sensitive to sustainability and animal-welfare concerns. Ongoing purchases of kangaroo parts by global athletic shoe brands, however, continue to drive the largest commercial slaughter of wild terrestrial animals in the world.Australia’s Animal Justice Party, and U.S.-based animal-rights organization Their Turn, Animal Wellness Action, and the Center have staged multiple protests at retailers on multiple continents to pressure manufacturers to adopt more environmentally friendly and better-performing synthetic materials.“In America, we don’t allow mass commercial slaughter of our iconic wildlife for domestic and foreign trade in their parts, and neither should we serve as a key market for other nations who mistreat their wildlife in such an appalling way,” said Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy. “We are so grateful to Reps. Fitzpatrick and Schakowsky for leading the effort to protect kangaroos, which have lived on the Australia continent for 15 million years and are uniquely adapted to it.”“As a co-chair of the bipartisan Congressional Animal Protection Caucus, I am proud to lead the charge on policies that promote animal welfare and conserve our wildlife,” said Congressman Fitzpatrick. “Our bipartisan Kangaroo Protection Act will prohibit the commercial sale of kangaroos, ensuring that those who exploit these animals in the United States are held accountable.”“Over 2 million kangaroos are killed for commercial purposes each year. As a staunch animal rights advocate, I believe we owe it to these majestic creatures to protect their welfare,” said Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky. “I am proud to lead the bipartisan Kangaroo Protection Act, which will make it illegal to exploit kangaroos in the United States and impose penalties for violations.”The Center for a Humane Economy has conducted a series of investigative actions highlighting that Adidas is violating California’s state law banning the trade in kangaroo parts. That law has been revived since 2016, and the Center and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife have notified companies about their obligations under Penal Code 653o. The Center and its allies have filed unfair competition actions against retailers in California continuing to sell kangaroo-based shoes and is systematically shutting down this contraband. These investigations show that Adidas is unable to control the illegal sale of its products in California made from kangaroos.“Major sports brands continue to make soccer shoes from kangaroo skins, a throwback to the 1970s, even though today they offer hundreds of models without kangaroo skin, using high-tech synthetics and plant-based fabrics that perform better on the pitch,” said Lori Kalef, SPCA International. “These companies have touted their sustainability goals and commitment to the environment yet are still driving this massive commercial kill.”Just five years ago, there were approximately 1.7 million kangaroos killed in the commercial slaughter for their parts, and that does not include up to 500,000 joeys orphaned in the process. As a consequence of this corporate policy work, and the resulting awareness, that commercial kill number has dropped to one million, according to government counts.Sportswear manufacturer Diadora stopped using kangaroo skin in 2020, preceding the declarations from Nike and Puma. The number of shoe models with kangaroo skin has dropped dramatically since the Center’s launch of its Kangaroos Are Not Shoes campaign, along with the commercial kill. The Center’s campaign has demanded that all other athletic wear companies pledge to end their sales of these shoes in short order and has worked to initiate bills in more than a half dozen states to end any trade in kangaroo parts.A companion bill in the U.S. Senate is expected to be introduced soon.About:Animal Wellness Action is a Washington, D.C.-based 501(c)(4) whose mission is to help animals by promoting laws and regulations at federal, state and local levels that forbid cruelty to all animals. The group also works to enforce existing anti-cruelty and wildlife protection laws. Animal Wellness Action believes helping animals helps us all. X: @AWAction_NewsThe Center for a Humane Economy is a Washington, D.C.-based 501(c)(3) whose mission is to help animals by helping forge a more humane economic order. The first organization of its kind in the animal protection movement, the Center encourages businesses to honor their social responsibilities in a culture where consumers, investors, and other key stakeholders abhor cruelty and the degradation of the environment and embrace innovation as a means of eliminating both. The Center believes helping animals helps us all. X: @TheHumaneCenter

