The moment of truth for plastic pollution is imminent

While we cannot predetermine the outcome, which lies in the hands of Member States, convergence is growing. Around promoting enhanced design and performance of plastic products and researching sustainable alternatives and non-plastic substitutes. Around management of plastic waste, including extended producer responsibility. Around a just transition, releases of pollutants and chemicals, addressing legacy pollution and more.

More convergence is needed on plastic products and chemicals of concern, sustainable consumption and production measures, and how to finance implementation.

The Chair will shortly present this Non-Paper 3 to you in more detail. But let me be clear, the Non-Paper represents our best chance to reach agreement in Busan. I urge you to give it your full support. And I call on all to ensure that the time available in Busan is used in an effective way, with a laser focus on our shared objective.

Excellencies, momentum is growing.

On the finance front, the UN Capital Development Fund, the UN Environment Programme, and the International Finance Corporation, yesterday announced a new collaboration to facilitate private sector investments through blended concessional finance. This will help to make solutions across the life cycle of plastics more likely to receive investment. We are hoping this will be an avenue that domestic finance institutions can tap into as well. I welcome other institutions who are thinking of finance solutions, such as WWF, to collaborate so we can together provide a coherent, trackable financing solution.

The Pact for the Future, G20 declarations and the INC intersessional process have increased optimism. There is growing public and political pressure for action. Waste pickers and civil society groups are fully engaged and offering solutions. Businesses are calling for global rules to guide the new reality. The finance sector is beginning to throw its weight behind solutions.

The world has spoken loud and clear. Everyone wants an end to plastic pollution. Now it is up to Member States to deliver.