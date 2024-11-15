Launch of the Eye on Methane report at COP29

We have a proven system to identify major methane leaks so they can be quickly stopped – often with simple repairs. We’re quite literally talking about screwing bolts tighter or replacing filters in some cases.

Governments and oil and gas companies must stop paying lip-service to this challenge when answers are staring them in the face. Instead, they should recognise the significant opportunity the system presents and start responding to alerts by plugging leaks that are spewing climate-warming methane into the atmosphere.

But we need more credible data to guide systemic change across fossil fuel sectors, backed with the right policy and legal enabling environment so that action follows.

UNEP’s Oil and Gas Methane Partnership 2.0 saw its membership rise to 140 companies, covering more than 40 per cent of global production.

Many of these companies have now reached the highest standards of reporting on their emissions. But we need more data to drive impactful, targeted action, which is why the launch of the Eye on Methane data platform is so important. And we need to look at other methane sources, in waste, in agriculture and in steel production.

Cutting methane emissions is one of the simplest and fastest-acting ways to slow global temperature rise, buy time for decarbonization to happen and take effect, and reduce the need for expensive adaptation efforts.

With 1.5°C now hanging by a thread, governments and the private sector must turn the screw on methane emissions. Now.