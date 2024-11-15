The devices described in this recall are included in the related Letter to Health Care Providers. On November 15, 2024, the FDA added EVH devices (product code GEI) to the medical device shortage list. See the related Letter to Health Care Providers for the most current information on these devices.

This recall involves removing certain devices from where they are used or sold. The FDA has identified this recall as a Class I recall, the most serious type of recall.

Affected Product 

  • Product Names: VasoView HemoPro Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting System 
  • Unique Device Identifier (UDI)/Model: 
    • 00607567700413/VH-3000-W (HemoPro 1, only marketed outside of the U.S.)
    • 00601551101250/VH-3500 (HemoPro 1.5) 
  • Lot/Serial Numbers: See full list of affected devices   

What to Do

  • Do not use affected VasoView HemoPro 1 and 1.5 Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Systems 

On September 20, 2024, Getinge sent all affected customers an Urgent Medical Device Removal letter recommending the following actions: 

  • Examine inventory immediately to determine if you have affected VasoView HemoPro EVH Systems.
  • Remove all affected devices from use.
  • Contact Maquet Cardiovascular/Getinge Customer Service at 1-888-880-2874 to request a return authorization number (RMA) and shipping instructions for unused/unexpired products. 
  • Return unused/unexpired affected product to Maquet Cardiovascular/Getinge. 
  • Complete and sign the Medical Device Removal Response Form attached to the letter, whether affected product is identified or not. 
  • Return the completed form to Maquet Cardiovascular/Getinge by email: Hemopro-peelinq-detached­silicone2024.act@getinge.com or fax: 1-866-594-8101.
  • Forward this information to all current and potential device users within your hospital/facility.
  • Distributors should forward to any customers who may have received this product.

Reason for Recall   

Getinge and its subsidiary Maquet Cardiovascular is recalling VasoView HemoPro 1 (VH-3000-W) and 1.5 (VH-3500) Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Systems due to the risk that silicone may detach from the harvesting tool during use, causing silicone debris to enter the patient. This can render the device non-functional, requiring replacement.

The use of affected product may cause serious adverse health consequences, including injury or blockage (embolism or occlusion) of blood vessels, infection, and death.

There have been 17 reported injuries. There have been no reports of death. 

Device Use 

VasoView HemoPro 1 and 1.5 Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting (EVH) Systems are indicated for use in minimally invasive surgery, allowing access for vessel harvesting. The system is used for patients undergoing endoscopic surgery to create a new path for blood flow in the arteries (arterial bypass).

Contact Information

Customers in the U.S. with questions about this recall should contact their Maquet Cardiovascular/Getinge representative or call Maquet Cardiovascular/Getinge Customer Support at 1-888-880-2874.

Full List of Affected Devices

Click to expand:

3000365379    
3000382334
3000392749

3000333967
3000354228    
3000364520    
3000376542    
3000384902    
3000400713
3000339701    
3000355224    
3000365391
3000376883    
3000385174    
3000401094
3000340534    
3000355369    
3000366446    
3000377320    
3000385849    
3000401623
3000341133    
3000355798    
3000366831    
3000377699    
3000386206    
3000402378
3000341675    
3000356048    
3000367160    
3000378079    
3000386871    
3000403161
3000342250    
3000357837    
3000367439    
3000378654    
3000387986    
3000403837
3000342251    
3000360574    
3000367542    
3000379282    
3000387987    
3000404029
3000343264    
3000360576    
3000367852    
3000379691    
3000388401    
3000404374
3000343266    
3000360775    
3000368165    
3000380264    
3000388676    
3000404720
3000344887    
3000361036    
3000368658    
3000380475    
3000389329    
3000411951
3000345068    
3000361423    
3000369005    
3000380671    
3000392530    
3000346640    
3000361707    
3000369122    
3000381049    
3000392531    
3000351187
3000362064    
3000369645    
3000381287    
3000393159    
3000351376    
3000362258    
3000370069    
3000381620    
3000393427    
3000351407    
3000362671    
3000370290    
3000382054    
3000393838    
3000351619    
3000362933    
3000372257    
3000382868    
3000394234    
3000351747    
3000363162    
3000375534    
3000383367    
3000395128
3000351860
3000363947
3000375776    
3000383779    
3000398856    
3000352770    
3000364082    
3000376132    
3000384088    
3000399341    
3000354226
3000364309
3000376388
3000384382    
3000399911

Additional FDA Resources (listed in order of most to least recent):  

Unique Device Identifier (UDI) 

The unique device identifier (UDI) helps identify individual medical devices sold in the United States from manufacturing through distribution to patient use. The UDI allows for more accurate reporting, reviewing, and analyzing of adverse event reports so that devices can be identified, and problems potentially corrected more quickly. 

How do I report a problem? 

Health care professionals and consumers may report adverse reactions or quality problems they experienced using these devices to MedWatch: The FDA Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program.