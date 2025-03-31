This recall involves removing certain devices from where they are used or sold. The FDA has identified this recall as the most serious type. This device may cause serious injury or death if you continue to use it.

Affected Product

Product Names: DLP Aortic Root Cannula MiAR Cannula DLP Aortic Root Cannula with Vent Line

Unique Device Identifier (UDI)/Model: DLP Aortic Root Cannula 20613994495451/11012 20613994495482/11014 MiAR Cannula 20613994495468/11012L 20613994495499/11014L DLP Aortic Root Cannula with Vent Line 20613994495390/21012 20613994495406/21014

Lot Numbers: See Full List of Affected Devices below

What to Do

Do not use any unused Aortic Root Cannulas from affected lots.

On February 5, 2025, Medtronic sent all affected customers an Urgent Medical Device Recall letter recommending the following actions:

For Health Care Providers

Monitor patients who were previously supported using this device according to your normal follow-up procedures. There are no additional risks to patients who previously received support using an impacted device.

For Health Care Facilities

Review inventory for affected product lots.

Identify and quarantine all unused affected product.

Contact Medtronic Customer Service Return at 1-800-854-3570, Option 1 then Option 4, to arrange for return of unused affected product and credit. The facility’s Medtronic sales representative can help with the return process as needed.

Complete the Customer Confirmation Form and send by email to RS.CFQFCA@medtronic.com, even if there is no affected product at the facility.

Share the notification with others at the facility and with other facilities who may have received affected product from your facility.

Keep a copy of the letter for facility records.

Reason for Recall

Medtronic is recalling Aortic Root Cannulas due to the risk for unexpected loose material in the male luer used in the cannula. The loose material has the potential to become dislodged and cause serious patient adverse health consequences, including injuries caused by delayed therapy, stroke, and death.

There have been no reported injuries and no reports of death.

Device Use

Aortic Root Cannulas are used for six hours or less during surgery with the heart-and-lung machine (cardiopulmonary bypass) . The cannula may also be used to remove air from the major artery (aorta) when a bypass procedure is finished.

Contact Information

Customers in the U.S. with questions about this recall should contact their Medtronic field representative or Customer Service at 1-800-854-3570.

Full List of Affected Devices

2022020438

2022030157

2022030297

2022030478

2022030747

2022040309

2022040902

2022050053

2022050697

2022050698

2022060347

2022061333

2022070054

2022070055

2022081070

2022081428

202209C071

202211C054

2023020719

2023020720

2023030372

2023031531

2023040161

2023040433

2023040806

2023041172

2023050066

202305C067

202307C101

2023100087

2023100234

2023100235

2023100489

2023100490

2023100876

2023111145

2023111146

2023120073

2023120484

2023120485

202312C018

2024011341

2024011342

2024011344

202401C303

202401C304

2024020238

202402C163

2024030255

2024030256

2024030692

2024040471

2024040472

2024040473

2024040474

2024040475

2024040476

2024040575

2024051027

2024051028

2024051029

2024060711

2024060712

202406C113

202406C114

202407C087

2024100440

2024100441



2022010949

2022020094

2022020439

2022020440

2022031296

2022050367

2022050702

2022060276

202206C093

2022070409

2022070410

2022070411

2022070840

2022070841

2022071072

202207C093

2022080418

2022080815

2022081073

202209C066

2022110377

2022110378

2022110379

202301C158

202301C159

2023020394

2023040163

2023040435

2023040809

2023041174

2023041175

2023050068

2023050394

2023050395

2023050396

2023050790

2023051166

2023051167

202305C077

2023060413

2023060414

2023060416

2023060417

2023061123

2023061124

2023061125

2023061126

2023061327

202306C142

202306C143

202307C098

202307C099

2023080113

2023080115

2023080116

2023080118

2023080720

2023080721

2023080722

2023080724

202308C215

2023111148

2024010350

2024010351

2024010419

2024010566

2024010907

2024010908

202402C164

2024030495

2024030496

2024030693

2024030694

2024030695

2024030696

2024030964

2024030965

2024040576

2024040577

2024040807

2024050923

2024050924

202405C078

202405C088

2024060413

2024060414

2024060415

2024060416

2024071241

202407C089

202407C090

202409C108

202308C214

2022010947

2022020079

2022020081

2022020084

2022030745

2022030989

2022031294

2022040135

2022040136

2022040308

2022060274

2022070048

2022070049

2022070050

2022070051

2022070052

2022070053

2022080060

2022080414

2022090111

2022090112

2022090113

2022090114

2022090828

202209C072

202209C083

202211C036

2023021125

2023021126

2023021127

2023021128

2023021129

202304C091

2023070452

2023070455

2023070456

2023070457

2023070458

2023070461

2023070466

2023070954

2023070955

2023070956

2023070957

2023070958

2023070959

2023070960

2023070961

2023070962

2023070963

202308C216

202308C217

202310C187

2023110161

2023111071

2023111072

2023111073

2023111074

2023111075

2023111279

2023111280

2023111644

2023111645

2023111646

2023111647

2023111648

2023111649

2023111650

202312C209

202401C030

202401C031

2024030801

2024030803

2024030978

2024030979

2024030980

2024040008

2024040009

2024040029

2024040040

2024040041

2024040042

2024040043

2024040044

2024050060

202405C075

202405C076

202406C128

2024070439

2024070499

2024070501

2024080674

2024100439



2022010948

2022020086

2022020088

2022020091

2022030298

2022030479

2022030748

2022030990

2022031295

2022040310

2022050699

2022050700

2022050701

2022060275

2022061047

2022061048

2022070056

2022070408

202207C105

202207C106

2022080061

2022080415

2022080416

2022080417

2022081071

2022081072

202209C075

2022100740

2022100741

2022100742

2022100743

2022100744

2022100745

2022110052

2022110054

2022110055

2022110057

2022110714

2022110715

2022110716

202211C037

202301C133

202301C164

2023020721

2023020722

2023020723

2023020724

2023021130

2023021131

2023021132

2023030373

2023030374

2023031532

202303C270

202303C272

2023040162

2023040434

2023040807

2023040808

2023041173

2023050067

2023050391

2023050392

2023050393

2023050788

2023051165

202305C076

2023060113

2023060115

2023060116

2023060119

2023060120

2023060233

2023061326

202306C138

202306C140

202307C100

2023101327

2023101328

2023101329

2023101351

2023110217

2023110253

2023110294

2023110302

2023110318

2023110553

2023110554

2023110555

2023110556

2023110557

2023110558

2023110559

2023110560

2023111069

2023111070

2023111651

2023111652

2023111653

2023111654

2023111655

2023111656

2023120163

2023120165

2023121023

202312C210

202312C211

202312C212

202401C028

202401C029

2024020443

2024020444

2024020445

2024020446

2024020447

2024020448

2024020449

2024020450

2024020451

2024020452

2024020799

2024030344

2024030345

2024030346

2024030805

2024030807

2024030981

2024030982

202403C067

202403C068

2024050386

2024050387

2024050388

2024050389

2024050390

2024050391

2024050392

2024050753

202405C077

202406C112

2024070502

2024070503

2024070504

2024070505

2024070746

2024070747

202407C088

2024100985

2024100986

2024100987

2022011031

2022020476

2022020860

2022030187

2022030188

2022030342

2022030509

2022030796

2022040355

2022040942

2022050019

2022050095

2022050399

2022051040

2022051041

2022060388

2022060389

2022060761

2022060762

2022060763

2022060764

2022061357

2022061358

202206C139

202207C140

2022080099

2022080100

2022081112

2022081113

2022081450

2022081451

2022081452

202209C146

202209C149

202301C214

2023020764

2023020765

2023021173

2023021174

2023030170

2023030171

2023030407

2023030971

2023031039

2023031040

2023031041

2023031555

2023031556

2023031557

2023040199

2023040200

2023040201

2023040470

2023040471

2023040851

2023041219

2023041220

202304C103

2023050113

2023050114

202305C119

202305C120

202305C121

202306C184

2023070519

2023100245

2023100246

2023100511

2023100512

2023100896

2023100897

2023110464

2023110465

2023110467

2023110944

2023111164

2023111165

2023120093

2023120094

2023120095

2023120096

2023120097

2023120505

202312C034

202312C035

2024011374

2024011375

2024011377

2024011378

202401C104

202401C136

2024020259

2024020260

2024030275

2024030276

2024030277

2024030278

2024030279

2024030502

2024030503

2024030504

202403C129

202403C130

2024040485

2024040486

2024040596

2024040597

2024051034

2024051035

2024051036

2024051284

2024051285

2024051286

2024051287

202405C115

202405C116

2024060539

2024070226

2024070519

2024080125

2024080390

2024080929

2024080930

202408C046

202408C047

202410C025

202410C026

2022011033

2022011174

2022020477

2022020861

2022020862

2022030343

2022030973

2022031019

2022031322

2022040356

2022040943

2022050026

2022050096

2022050400

2022051042

202205C067

2022060390

2022061078

2022061079

202206C140

2022070457

2022070458

2022070912

2022070913

2022071098

202207C141

2022080101

2022080102

2022080456

2022080952

202209C168

202209C171

2022110406

2022110425

2022110426

202301C208

202301C209

2023020364

2023020423

2023020424

2023020425

2023031042

202303C309

2023040202

2023040472

2023040852

2023040853

2023041221

2023041222

2023041223

2023050115

2023050116

2023050435

2023050436

2023050861

2023050862

2023050865

202305C122

2023060162

2023060163

2023060465

2023060466

2023061168

2023061169

2023061390

2023061391

2023061392

2023061393

202306C185

202306C186

202306C187

202307C133

202307C135

2023080188

2023080190

2023080723

202309C018

2023111166

2023111167

2024010335

2024010336

2024010435

2024010436

2024010578

2024010579

2024010931

2024010932

2024010933

2024010998

202403C131

202403C132

2024040598

2024040823

2024040824

2024040825

2024050941

2024050942

2024050943

2024051288

2024060291

2024060292

2024060293

2024060541

202406C117

202406C118

2024070994

202408C048

202408C049

2024090331

2024090658

2024090936

2024100069

2024100070

2024100071

2024100072

2024101042

202410C027

Additional FDA Resources

Unique Device Identifier (UDI)

The unique device identifier (UDI) helps identify individual medical devices sold in the United States from manufacturing through distribution to patient use. The UDI allows for more accurate reporting, reviewing, and analyzing of adverse event reports so that devices can be identified, and problems potentially corrected more quickly.

How do I report a problem?

Health care professionals and consumers may report adverse reactions or quality problems they experienced using these devices to MedWatch: The FDA Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program.