Allied Announces November 2024 Distribution

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties REIT (“Allied”) (TSX:AP.UN) announced today that the Trustees of Allied have declared a distribution of $0.15 per unit for the month of November 2024, representing $1.80 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be payable on December 16, 2024, to unitholders of record as at November 29, 2024.

About Allied

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada’s major cities. Allied’s mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied’s vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Cecilia C. Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer
(416) 977-9002
cwilliams@alliedreit.com

Nanthini Mahalingam, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(416) 977-9002
nmahalingam@alliedreit.com


