Grant Huang from Excel With Grant Launches First AI-powered Excel Training Program This November

DALLAS, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grant Huang from Excel With Grant launches the world’s first AI-powered Excel training program, The Excel to Excellence System. Launching this coming November 25th, this program is designed to bring powerful results to over 3 million professionals, setting a new standard in digital education.





Grant Huang, known for transforming Excel learning through his practical social media tutorials, is now launching a highly customized Excel education platform tailored to meet the unique needs of each professional, significantly altering their productivity with Excel.

For Grant, helping people master Excel has always been personal, finding that one-on-one coaching yields the quickest results by addressing individual challenges directly. However, as his following expanded rapidly, it became unfeasible to provide individual personalized support.

“I’ve always wanted to help people one-on-one because that’s where you see breakthroughs happen in the shortest time,” Grant explained. “When someone gets that personalized guidance, they make progress fast, and it’s a powerful thing to watch. But with millions of followers, I needed a new way to deliver that same level of tailored help.”

The Birth of a Personalized Excel Learning System

Because of the dilemma, Grant develops and launches The Excel to Excellence System. This advanced, AI-powered training system replicates the benefits of one-on-one coaching by building a customized learning path for each user, focusing on the Excel tools and techniques that will make the biggest impact on their productivity. Grant’s new system allows every learner to get the most relevant guidance without the delay and guesswork of typical Excel courses.

Upon starting, users answer a few quick questions, and the system instantly creates a personalized learning path that leads them directly to what they need, with no irrelevant content along the way. Grant’s new system is designed for speed, helping professionals see results fast and improve efficiency without hours of trial and error.

“I thought, ‘How can I help each person tackle Excel in a way that’s custom-tailored to their exact needs without overwhelming them with content they don’t need?’” said Grant. “With this system, people can now experience the benefits of personalized coaching, at their own pace, and see results almost immediately.”

Already hailed as a game-changer, The Excel to Excellence System has received praise from industry leaders and users alike for its flexibility, user-focused design, and ability to deliver meaningful growth quickly.

Empowering Professionals with Faster, Smarter Excel Skills

With every lesson mapped to each user’s exact needs, The Excel to Excellence System transforms how professionals approach Excel, focusing on what truly matters for each individual. Whether users need help with data analysis, financial modeling, or simply speeding up day-to-day tasks, Grant’s system provides efficient, tailored guidance that delivers results quickly—just as one-on-one coaching would.

Excel With Grant is more than just a platform; it’s a fully personalized support system for professionals who rely on Excel daily. The Excel to Excellence System is changing lives by saving time, enhancing productivity, and helping people achieve their career goals, meeting a modern worker’s need for practical, adaptive learning in a fast-paced world.

For those eager to streamline their work in Excel, Grant encourages them to sign up and experience The Excel to Excellence System and join the growing community of over 3 million followers who are transforming their productivity with Excel With Grant.

