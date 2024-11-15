Protect Texas’ Natural Resources: Apply Now for 68th Texas Game Warden, State Park Police Academy

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

AUSTIN – Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is now accepting applications for the 68th Texas Game Warden and State Park Police cadet class, aimed at those interested in conservation law enforcement, public safety and being part of the next generation of elite state law enforcement officers.

As fully commissioned peace officers, game wardens and park police officers are tasked with enforcing all Texas criminal laws and must enforce the Penal Code, Transportation Code and Health and Safety Codes much like their law enforcement colleagues in neighboring communities. Additionally, their responsibilities extend beyond the pavement as they safeguard Texas’ natural resources by enforcing hunting and fishing regulations, patrolling waterways, and ensuring that millions of visitors and residents can safely enjoy the outdoors.

TPWD law enforcement officers also play a vital role in the state’s emergency response efforts, being specially trained in search, rescue and recovery operations on land, in the air and on the water.

“Since 1895, Texas Game Wardens have been an elite branch of law enforcement that is critical to protecting our communities and Texas’ natural heritage,” said Col. Ron A. VanderRoest, TPWD Law Enforcement Director. “Honor, commitment and service are the core principles that guide wardens as they work toward their mission by focusing on conservation enforcement, connecting with the public and responding to emergencies and natural disasters.”

VanderRoest emphasized that being charged with protecting natural resources for current and future generations of Texans to enjoy and ensuring they feel safe while doing so is a challenging but deeply rewarding career. Additionally, they are embedded in the communities they serve, hosting educational events, leading safety courses and fostering a legacy of responsible outdoor enjoyment.

State Park Police Officers are similarly dedicated to serving the people and natural resources of Texas. They patrol some of the state’s most iconic landscapes, including forests, rivers, mountains and beaches, ensuring a safe and enjoyable environment for the nearly 10 million visitors who explore Texas State Parks each year.

“For more than 50 years, State Park Police Officers have protected Texas’ parks and people, playing an important role in preserving both the beauty and safety of our parks,” said Chief Wes Masur, Director of State Park Police. “The work can be demanding, but it is well worth the effort. Our officers utilize community-oriented strategies to educate the public on state park rules and regulations, enforce state laws and serve as active partners with local law enforcement agencies.”

TPWD will accept applications through Dec. 15. Applicants must be at least 21 years old by the start of the academy and have earned a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university in any field of study by May 31, 2025. They must also pass a comprehensive background check, a psychological evaluation and complete a physical readiness test that includes handgun stability, a 2,000-meter row and a swim test. The complete list of requirements for State Park Police and Texas Game Wardens can be found online.

All cadets accepted into the program are required to live at the Game Warden Training Center near Hamilton for the duration of the 35-week training period, set to begin Oct. 1, 2025.

Interested applicants may apply online. The application process to become a Texas Game Warden or State Park Police Officer is highly competitive, with only the most qualified applicants being selected to attend the academy.

For more information, check the game warden career webpage or contact Texas Game Warden recruiter Chelsea Bailey at chelsea.bailey@tpwd.texas.gov or State Park Police recruiter EJ Rivera at ej.rivera@tpwd.texas.gov.