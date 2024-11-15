Public invited to comment on proposed use of state disaster mitigation funds

Comunicado de Prensa en Español

The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) is seeking public comments through Dec. 14 on a proposed amendment to the action plan for administering HUD Community Development Block Grant-Mitigation funds. The proposed action plan amendment is intended to address homeowner mitigation needs, including establishing the Residential Property Elevation Fund, which will be used to rehabilitate, reconstruct or replace properties located in a floodplain or at risk of future flooding. The new fund will help protect properties against future flood damage through structural elevations and related activities. This fund is separate from the Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery-funded ReBuild NC Homeowner Recovery Program which primarily serves properties that do not need home elevation.

Proposed changes include allocations to the Affordable Housing Development Fund, Public Housing Restoration Fund, Infrastructure Recovery Program and Strategic Buyout Program, among other updates.

A draft of the new Substantial Action Plan Amendment 6 for Mitigation funding is available for review online. The public is strongly encouraged to submit comments by email to ncorr.publiccomments@ncdps.gov or by U.S. Postal Service mail to: NCORR Public Comments, P.O. Box 110465, Durham, NC 27709. Public comments on the new draft action plan must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024.

In addition to mitigation initiatives, NCORR administers programs that include long-term disaster recovery, resiliency, community development, affordable housing, strategic buyout and local infrastructure. Learn more about NCORR programs at https://www.rebuild.nc.gov/.

