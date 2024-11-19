Bison Coolers Introduces Revolutionary "Bison Trax Wheel System" Wheeled Cooler

Lets get rolling Bison Coolers logo Bison Coolers Wheeled White Cooler

Smooth Rolling, Cold Holding, Launching Black Friday to Consumers

The new Wheeled Cooler represents our commitment to pushing the boundaries. Whether you’re heading out for a camping weekend or a family picnic, this cooler will move with you through life’s moments.” — Jeremy Denson

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bison Coolers, known for its high-performance, American-made coolers, is proud to announce the launch of its most innovative product yet – the 55 QT Bison Wheeled Cooler, a revolutionary approach to the traditional wheeled cooler. Designed to redefine the way we transport coolers, the Bison Trax Wheel System will be available to consumers on Black Friday, with early access offered now to dealers and the ad specialty market. In addition to its breakthrough mobility features, this cooler introduces a new 55-quart size to the Bison family of coolers. The true-to-size 55 QT capacity offers an ideal balance of storage space and portability, making it the perfect companion for longer adventures while maintaining the compact functionality that outdoor enthusiasts expect.

The Bison Trax Wheel System is engineered for effortless movement through all terrains, whether it’s rugged off-road trails, sandy beaches, or your favorite tailgating spot. Its oversized rubber wheels feature a truck-like tire tread, ensuring superior traction and durability across any surface. Unlike other coolers on the market, the wheels are recessed into the form of the cooler, giving it a clean, sleek look without compromising functionality. This cooler is as tough as nails, built to handle the wear and tear of outdoor adventures while still delivering a smooth, easy pull across any terrain. "Smooth Rolling, Cold Holding"

“At Bison, we believe coolers are more than just a way to keep your drinks cold – they’re part of the journey,” says Jeremy Denson, CEO of Bison Coolers. “The Bison Trax Wheel System represents our commitment to pushing the boundaries of cooler innovation. Whether you’re heading out for a camping weekend or a family picnic, this cooler is designed to move with you through life’s moments.”

Bison Coolers has earned a reputation for producing robust, high-performance products, and the 55 QT Bison Wheeled Cooler is no exception. Built with the same durable rotomolded construction that customers trust, it ensures optimal ice retention and unmatched strength. The new wheeled design not only enhances mobility but also elevates the overall cooler experience.

Key Features:

● Bison Trax Wheel System: Revolutionary wheel technology for smooth movement across all terrains.

● Oversized Rubber Wheels: With truck-like tire tread for exceptional traction and durability.

● Recessed Wheel Design: Wheels are seamlessly integrated into the cooler’s form for a sleek, modern appearance.

● Premium-Grade Aluminum Handle: Lightweight, durable, and built to handle rough outdoor conditions.

● New 55 QT Size: True-to-size 55-quart capacity offers ample storage space while remaining highly portable.

● Durable Rotomolded Construction: Built to last, offering maximum ice retention and strength.

● Versatile & Portable: Designed for easy transport, making it the perfect cooler for every adventure.

● Made in the USA: True to Bison Coolers’ commitment to American craftsmanship and quality.

The Bison 55 QT Wheeled cooler will officially launch to consumers on Black Friday, both online and in retail stores. Dealers and partners in the ad specialty industry can place orders starting today, giving them a head start on offering this game-changing cooler to their customers.

Bison Coolers is an American company dedicated to producing high-quality, durable coolers and outdoor gear designed for people who demand the best. Founded on the principles of craftsmanship, innovation, and performance, Bison products are proudly made in the USA.

For more information, visit www.bisoncoolers.com.

Bison Coolers Wheeled Cooler Reveal

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.