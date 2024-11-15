Minister Barbara Creecy conducts oversight visit to Port of Mossel Bay, 18 Nov

Minister Creecy conducts oversight visit to the Port of Mossel Bay

The Minister of Transport, Ms. Barbara Creecy, will visit the Port of Mossel Bay as part of her oversight activities.

The Minister will conduct a tour and site inspection and receive an update from Transnet management on its plans to improve operational efficiency at the Port of Mossel Bay.

The tour and inspection signals the South African government’s commitment to fast-track the delivery of critical infrastructure and freight logistics services which is key to unlocking economic growth and the potential of the country.

A stable, well-maintained and functioning ports and freight logicstics network is critical for the country’s economic delveopment. This is in line with the government’s National Logistics Crisis Committee (NLCC) plan to unlock bottle necks in the freigh logistics sector.

Members of the media are cordially invited to the port tour and for an interaction with the Minister scheduled as follows:

Date: Monday, 18 November 2024

Time: 10:00

Venue: Port of Mossel Bay

N.B Please wear closed shoes for the site tour and bring a form of identification (e.g. South African ID, Passport or Driver’s Licence).

Members of the media attending the event are requested to confirm their attendance with Tshegofatso Maake on 063 281 9453 or maaket@dot.gov.za or Nduduzo Ndlovu on 076 478 2375 or nduduzo.ndlovu@transnet.net.

Media Contact:

Mr Collen Msibi

National Spokesperson

Cell: 066 476 9015

