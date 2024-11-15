Submit Release
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses nation on food safety actions, 15 Nov

President to address nation on food safety actions

President Cyril Ramaphosa will this evening, Friday, 15 November 2024, address the nation on government’s response to the recurring instances of food bourne illnesses which have claimed the lives of children.

The President's address will take place as follows:
Date: Friday, 15 November 2024
Time: 19h30

SABC will provide feed to all media and PresidencyZA will live stream the proceedings.

Media enquiries: Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President, on media@enquiries.gov.za

Issues by The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa

#GovZAUpdates #GovZAservicedelivery

