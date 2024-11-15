President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses nation on food safety actions, 15 Nov
President to address nation on food safety actions
President Cyril Ramaphosa will this evening, Friday, 15 November 2024, address the nation on government’s response to the recurring instances of food bourne illnesses which have claimed the lives of children.
The President's address will take place as follows:
Date: Friday, 15 November 2024
Time: 19h30
SABC will provide feed to all media and PresidencyZA will live stream the proceedings.
Media enquiries: Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President, on media@enquiries.gov.za
Issues by The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.