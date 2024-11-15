Deputy Minister Narend Singh delivers keynote address at 10th Environmental Compliance and Enforcement Lekgotla and NECER Report Launch, 18 Nov

Deputy Minister Narend Singh to deliver keynote address at the 10th Environmental Compliance and Enforcement Lekgotla and NECER Report Launch

The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Mr. Narend Singh, will deliver the keynote address at the 10th Environmental Compliance and Enforcement Lekgotla, in Drakensburg, KwaZulu-Natal on 18 November 2024.

This year’s Lekgotla, held under the theme “Strengthening Compliance for a Resilient Environment” will focus on promoting environmental accountability and enhancing the Department’s mandate of protecting natural resources. The gathering aims to bring stakeholders together to explore innovative ways to reinforce environmental compliance and support effective enforcement across sectors

Deputy Minister Singh will also launch the 2023/24 National Environmental Compliance and Enforcement Report (NECER). The report will outline the achievements, challenges, and key findings in environmental compliance, showcasing areas where improvements have led to a decrease in enforcement actions due to increased compliance the Environmental Management Inspectorate (EMI) commonly known as the Green Scorpions.

Members of the media are invited to attend:

Date: 18 November 2024

Time: 08:00 for 08:30

Venue: Champagne Sports Resort, Central Drakensberg, KwaZulu-Natal

To RSVP, please contact Dimakatso Tsutsubi on 066 420 0088 / dtsutsubi@dffe.gov.za / Noma Bolani on 066 112 3746 / nbolani@dffe.gov.za

For media enquiries, please contact Peter Mbelengwa 082 611 8197 / pmbelengwa@dffe.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates #GovZAservicedelivery