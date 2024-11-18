Global Payments Leader Odilon Almeida Jr. Featured Speaker at CrossTech World 2024

Odilon Almeida Jr. AJ. Holdings Company

Almeida Joins Distinguished Panel of Judges for the 2024 Cross-Border Payments Innovation Awards

Global Payments Leader Odilon Almeida Jr. to Share Insights as Featured Speaker and Judge at CrossTech World 2024 Cross-Border Payments Innovation Awards” — AJ. Holdings Company

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Odilon AJ. , Managing Principal at AJ. Holdings Co., will be a featured speaker at CrossTech World 2024, taking place in Miami from November 19-21.Almeida will participate in two panels: M&A Opportunities in Cross-Border Payments moderated by Priscilla D'Oliveira, CrossTech, COO; and Life after Western Union: Lessons Learned, moderated by Hugo Cuevas-Mohr, CrossTech, CEO. He will share C-suite and board-level insights into the evolving cross-border payments landscape.In addition, Almeida will join a distinguished panel of judges for the Cross-Border Payments Industry Innovation 2024 Awards where he will help evaluate entries and present awards across categories that include Product Innovation, Fintech Startups, Women Impact, and Crypto Payments Solutions.At AJ. Holdings Co., Odilon AJ. partners with enterprises as an independent director, private equity operating partner or direct investor. He is an Operating Partner at Advent International and an Independent Director of NCR Atleos (NYSE: NATL) and BV (Votorantim Bank). For the past eight years, Odilon served as an Independent Director of Millicom International (NASDAQ: TIGO) and as Chairman of its Compliance and Risk Committee.From early 2020 to the end of 2022, he was President, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW). Under Odilon’s tenure ACI Worldwide leadership in real-time payments was solidified, with expanded EBITDA margin by more than 500 basis points and mid-single-digit organic revenue growth, a noteworthy achievement, following a decade of stagnant and declining revenue. The company reached the rule of 40 in 2021, scoring 43 for the first time, with continued accelerate revenue growth in 2022. Having accomplished his mission at ACI Worldwide, he retired and transitioned to private equity.From 2002 to 2019, Odilon advanced through increasingly significant general management and operating roles at Western Union (NYSE: WU), the global leader in cross-border money movement. His last position was President, Western Union Global Money Transfer, where he headed WU’s $5B consumer business in 200+ countries and territories plus its digital offering in 90+ countries.Prior to joining Western Union, Odilon AJ. was the Founder and CEO of venture capital firm ADDventure Inc. Earlier he served as Chief Marketing Officer and Vice President of Digital Ventures at BankBoston International and held marketing and operating positions at Coca-Cola and Colgate-Palmolive.Almeida holds a Master of Business Administration from the Getulio Vargas Foundation and Bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the Mauá Institute of Technology in Sao Paulo. He holds certifications in artificial intelligence from Massachusetts Institute of Technology; making corporate boards more effective from Harvard Business School Executive Education; strategy under uncertainty from the Wharton Institute of Executive Education; and managing corporate resources from the International Institute for Management Development.About AJ. Holdings Co.AJ. Holdings Co. partners with enterprises for value creation through board participation, private equity advisory, or direct investment. Includes public traded and privately owned enterprises, as well as private equity portfolio companies. To learn more visit: www.ajholdingsco.com About CrossTech PaymentsCrossTech Payments is a leader in fintech and cross-border payment conferences, setting industry standards and fostering innovation across the sector. CrossTech brings together leaders, emerging players, and pioneering initiatives to spotlight the best of fintech and cross-border payments. In addition, CrossTech provides tailored management and consulting services designed to help companies stay competitive and relevant in a rapidly evolving market, partnering with organizations to deliver strategic insights that drive growth and industry leadership. To learn more visit: www.crosstechpayments.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.