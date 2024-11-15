Epiphany Wellness Partners with the PATH Program to Support Homeless Individuals in Recovery in Massachusetts

Epiphany Massachusetts Drug & Alcohol Rehab

Epiphany Wellness in Southborough, MA, announces its collaboration with federally funded PATH (Projects for Assistance in Transition from Homelessness) program

SOUTHBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epiphany Wellness, a leading addiction treatment center in Southborough, Massachusetts, is excited to announce its collaboration with the federally funded PATH (Projects for Assistance in Transition from Homelessness) program. This partnership offers critical support and resources to individuals struggling with homelessness and addiction, helping them achieve stability, independence, and long-term recovery.

The PATH program, managed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), provides funding to support those experiencing homelessness, particularly individuals with serious mental illnesses and co-occurring substance use disorders. As a dedicated PATH provider, Epiphany Wellness aims to help individuals overcome addiction while also working toward stable housing and self-sufficiency.

Pathways to Recovery and Stability

Epiphany Wellness believes that overcoming addiction and achieving stability in housing are essential components of a successful, long-term recovery journey. Through the PATH program, Epiphany offers an array of essential services designed to help individuals rebuild their lives, including:

Outreach and Engagement: Building relationships and encouraging individuals experiencing homelessness to seek the care and support they need.

Case Management: Developing personalized care plans and coordinating access to a wide range of resources and support services.

Mental Health and Substance Abuse Treatment: Providing individual and group therapy, medication management, and support to address co-occurring disorders.

Support Services: Offering assistance with housing, employment training, educational resources, transportation, and financial support to foster stability and independence.

Data Collection and Program Evaluation: Collecting and analyzing data to ensure the PATH program meets the needs of the community and continually improves.

By addressing the root causes of addiction and mental health conditions in the context of each individual’s personal circumstances, Epiphany Wellness helps clients achieve lasting stability in their recovery journey.

Who is Eligible for the PATH Program?

Individuals aged 18 and over who are U.S. citizens may qualify for the PATH program if they meet the following criteria:

Diagnosed with a Serious Mental Illness or Co-Occurring Disorder: The PATH program serves those with diagnosable mental health conditions that significantly impair daily functioning.

Currently Homeless or at Risk of Homelessness: Eligible individuals may be living on the streets, in emergency shelters, or in unstable housing arrangements.

Referral from a Qualified Provider or Organization: Referrals may come from outreach workers, case managers, healthcare providers, or PATH providers like Epiphany Wellness.

Compassionate Care for Long-Term Recovery

“Through the PATH program, we’re able to reach individuals who often face significant barriers to accessing the mental health and substance use treatment they need,” said a representative from Epiphany Wellness. “We are committed to making our services accessible to those in our community who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, ensuring they have the resources to achieve stability and lasting wellness.”

As a comprehensive addiction treatment center, Epiphany Wellness offers evidence-based therapies including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), and holistic approaches designed to heal mind, body, and spirit. This collaborative approach helps clients achieve recovery and rediscover their path to a fulfilling, healthy life.

About Epiphany Wellness

Epiphany Massachusetts Drug & Alcohol Rehab, located in Southborough, provides a full spectrum of addiction treatment and mental health services. As a leading Massachusetts rehab facility, Epiphany’s mission is to provide ethical, individualized, and compassionate care for individuals overcoming addiction and mental health conditions. Epiphany Wellness is proud to be a key partner in the PATH program, working to support those who need it most.

For more information about the PATH program and addiction recovery services, contact Epiphany Wellness at (978) 519-7162 or visit Epiphany Wellness Centers - Massachusetts.

