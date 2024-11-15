Attorney General James Reminds New Yorkers to be Cautious in Charitable Giving for Wildfire Recovery

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today provided guidance to New Yorkers looking to support relief efforts as wildfires caused by dry, windy conditions continue to burn across New York and surrounding states. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) warns that New Yorkers should be wary of sham charities attempting to take advantage of their concern and encourages everyone to take steps to ensure they are giving to legitimate charitable organizations.

“As we witness the devastating impact of wildfires in New York and our neighboring states, it is inspiring to see so many New Yorkers eager to help,” said Attorney General James. “I encourage New Yorkers to support verified charities and encourage them to remain vigilant against organizations that prey on people’s generosity for personal gain. Our office will continue to do all we can to protect your contributions and assist anyone who encounters predatory practices. I encourage New Yorkers who experience any issues when donating to contact my office.”

Fraudulent organizations can try to take advantage of New Yorkers’ good intentions, especially following natural disasters. Given the significant impact of wildfires this year, it is essential for New Yorkers to be informed as they seek to help. The OAG offers the following tips to ensure donations are safe and effective: