Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Opens Investigation into Civilian Death in Queens

NEW YORK – The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has opened an investigation into the death of a civilian who died on April 14, 2025 following an encounter with members of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) in Queens.

At approximately 6:21 a.m. on April 14, NYPD officers responded to 911 calls reporting a man with a knife on 31st Street in Queens. When officers arrived, they encountered a man walking under the elevated train tracks, allegedly holding a knife. Officers ordered the man to drop the knife, but he failed to comply. Officers discharged their service weapons, striking the man. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. A knife was recovered at the scene.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

These are preliminary facts and subject to change.