NeuroEM Therapeutics® Receives 2024 Tampa Bay Inno Award for Healthtech

NeuroEM Therapeutics' leadership team accepts the Tampa Bay Inno award in the Healthtech category

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- NeuroEM Therapeutics® was honored last night as one of 30 companies recognized by the Tampa Bay Inno Awards for sparking change in the Tampa Bay community. The clinical-stage biotechnology research company, which is focused on delivering radio wave-based technologies to treat Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases without drugs, was honored in the Healthtech category.Through its awards program , Tampa Bay Inno aims to showcase the startups and entrepreneurs elevating the Tampa Bay region as a leading innovation hub, celebrating those who are working above and beyond to set the ecosystem ablaze.“Alzheimer’s is a devastating disease that robs people of their health, memories, and dignity. We are committed to delivering a treatment that restores what they’ve lost and, in time, finding a prevention and cure,” says Chuck Papageorgiou , CEO, NeuroEM Therapeutics. “We are honored to have that dedication recognized by Tampa Bay Inno. It is a testament to the tireless efforts of our researchers, clinicians, engineers, and the entire NeuroEM team.”NeuroEM Therapeutics is committed to developing, clinically testing, and marketing its Transcranial Electromagnetic Treatment leveraging Radio Frequencies (TEMT-RF) ( https://www.neuroem.com/temt-rf-technology ) technologies to prevent and treat cognitive decline caused by aging, Alzheimer’s, and other neurodegenerative diseases. Its multi-patented ( https://www.neuroem.com/patents ) TEMT-RF technology is designed not only to target and reduce cognitive decline, but also to restore immune balance in the brain and blood while boosting energy production in brain cells—critical elements for optimal cognitive function.The company’s first commercial product, a lightweight cap designed for at-home use, has shown extraordinary promise in all completed preclinical and clinical studies ( https://www.neuroem.com/temt-rf-technology#studies ). Worn for an hour, twice daily, the device uses short pulses of energy in specific ultra-high frequencies to deliver a transcranial electromagnetic treatment that improves key physical factors in the brain at the root of cognitive decline.About NeuroEM TherapeuticsNeuroEM Therapeutics is leading the way in the development and clinical testing of bioengineered technology to reverse the cognitive decline associated with Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative conditions. Built upon a decade of groundbreaking research conducted at Tampa-based research facilities at the University of South Florida (USF), the company received the first Breakthrough Device status from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat Alzheimer’s disease. NeuroEM’s continued dedication to cutting-edge research is bringing to market a first-in-class wearable device designed for in-home use to extend healthy longevity using patented Transcranial Electromagnetic Treatment leveraging Radio Frequencies (TEMT-RF) technology. To learn more, visit https://www.neuroem.com/ Media Contact:

