Working Visit by Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong to the United States of America, 10 to 14 November 2024

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong concluded his visit to the United States on 14 November.

In Boston, Senior Minister Lee delivered the 2024 Edwin L. Godkin Lecture at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government and met with the Board and Fellows of the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs. Senior Minister Lee also engaged Singaporeans based in Massachusetts at a reception.

In New York, Senior Minister Lee attended GIC Insights 2024 where he marked the 40th anniversary of GIC’s presence in the United States as Chairman of the GIC Board. Senior Minister Lee also had productive meetings with leading US-based strategic thinkers and corporate leaders. They discussed geopolitical developments, the future of the global economy, and the US’ leadership role in upholding the rules-based global order and addressing global challenges.

15 NOVEMBER 2024