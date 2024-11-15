Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,115 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,914 in the last 365 days.

Working Visit by Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong to the United States of America, 10 to 14 November 2024

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong concluded his visit to the United States on 14 November.

 

In Boston, Senior Minister Lee delivered the 2024 Edwin L. Godkin Lecture at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government and met with the Board and Fellows of the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs. Senior Minister Lee also engaged Singaporeans based in Massachusetts at a reception.

 

In New York, Senior Minister Lee attended GIC Insights 2024 where he marked the 40th anniversary of GIC’s presence in the United States as Chairman of the GIC Board. Senior Minister Lee also had productive meetings with leading US-based strategic thinkers and corporate leaders. They discussed geopolitical developments, the future of the global economy, and the US’ leadership role in upholding the rules-based global order and addressing global challenges.

 

 

.     .     .     .     .

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

15 NOVEMBER 2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Working Visit by Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong to the United States of America, 10 to 14 November 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more