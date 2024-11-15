Rutland Barracks // DUI, Person prohibited from possessing a firearm

CASE#: 24B4006990

TROOPER: Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 11/14/2024 at approximately 1750 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mt Holly/East Wallingford

ACCUSED: Charles Petrovitch

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester, CT

CHARGES: DUI refusal, persons prohibited from possessing firearms

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 14, 2024, at approximately 1750 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a report of a family disturbance in the Town of Mt. Holly. While en route the Troopers located a vehicle that was reported to be involved. Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop on VT Route 103 in East Wallingford for an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Charles Petrovitch (50). During the interaction Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Petrovitch was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland barracks for processing. Investigation also revealed that Petrovitch was in possession of a firearm while being a prohibited person. Petrovitch was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Criminal Court for the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/02/2024 at 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland County Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Attached

