31.5% of Holiday Shopping Reviews Are Likely Fake, New Study Reveals

Methodology: This study analyzed 75,000 product reviews from major e-commerce platforms to assess AI-generated fake reviews during Black Friday and Christmas. Reviews were processed for accuracy, tagged with dates, and scored using the Originality.ai API, Holiday shopping study

With Black Friday and Christmas shopping on the horizon, many shoppers will rely on online reviews. However, a 31.5% of holiday shopping reviews are likely fake

Be skeptical of reviews with perfect grammar and repetitive sentences.” — Jonathan Gillham

COLLINGWOOD, CANADA, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the holiday season approaches, with Black Friday and Christmas shopping on the horizon, many shoppers will rely on online reviews to choose the perfect gifts. However, a recent study reveals a startling trend: 31.5% of holiday shopping reviews are likely AI-generated.With the rise of AI-generated content the authenticity of online reviews is increasingly in question. Previous research has shown that AI generated Amazon reviews suffered a 400% increase following the launch of ChatGPT in 2022. In a recent study, findings focused on the prevalence of AI-generated reviews during critical shopping periods like Black Friday and Christmas, shedding light on the scale of fake reviews and their impact on consumer trust.Key Findings:- 31.5% of holiday shopping reviews are likely AI-generated.- During Black Friday, 28% of reviews show signs of being AI-created.- Over the Christmas shopping period, the number climbs to 33%.- 2 in 5 Americans say inflation will affect their holiday spending, with 40% planning to buy fewer gifts this year.As consumers tighten their budgets, relying on trustworthy reviews becomes essential to making informed decisions. These findings underscore the need for vigilance in identifying genuine feedback during peak shopping seasons.Why This MattersWith holiday spending under pressure due to inflation, shoppers must navigate an online ecosystem that is increasingly saturated with AI-generated reviews. This research highlights the importance of verifying review authenticity to avoid misleading information and ensure smarter purchases.About the StudyThis study analyzed tens of thousands of reviews across major e-commerce platforms ( Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart) leveraging advanced AI-detection tools to identify content likely generated by artificial intelligence. The results offer valuable insights into how technology is shaping the retail experience and the challenges consumers face.For more about this study visit: https://originality.ai/blog/ai-holiday-shopping-reviews Datasets available upon request

