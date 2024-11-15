"Shapes In The Clouds" - New Dream- Pop Single from Erin & The Wildfire

Cover Art for "Shapes In The Clouds" by Harry Slater

"Shapes In The Clouds" portrays Erin & The Wildfire's unapologetic candor in a Dream-Pop soundscape.

Sometimes your family wants you to live your life in a way that you never pictured for yourself and that can cause some friction.” — Erin Lunsford, Lead Vocal of Erin & The Wildfire

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Erin & The Wildfire, the dynamic indie-pop sensation from Richmond, Virginia, are back with a new single, “Shapes In The Clouds”, and tackling the nuances of uncomfortable conversations in their signature unapologetic lyrical style.

Grappling with the emotions that come with family politics and differing opinions in relationships, “Shapes In The Clouds” is about not seeing eye to eye on sensitive issues. “Sometimes your family wants you to live your life in a way that you never pictured for yourself and that can cause some friction,” states lead-vocalist Lunsford, who penned the song.

“This song came up for me in Spring of 2022 when I was having a tough conversation with a family member. I know I’m not alone in the complex feelings of frustration, love, impatience, patience, anger, and understanding that can all occur in a singular conversation with a family member that you don’t see eye to eye with. Relationships are hard and I wanted to lament about that feeling by turning it into something dance-y, pleading, and light.”

- Erin Lunsford, Lead Singer of Erin & The Wildfire

Lacking harmony in our close relationships can leave us feeling misunderstood and distant, which Lunsford explores lyrically in her signature “blunt” writing style. With lyrics like “I guess you’ll always hear what you want to hear” and “you hate me when I voice my doubts”, Lunsford showcases what many experiences as “generational differences” coming to light... something relatable to many of the band's listeners.

Sonically, “Shapes In The Clouds” is a dream-pop masterpiece, drawing comparison to the styles of artists like Maggie Rogers and Phoebe Bridgers with its upbeat rhythm and bouncy melody. The indie guitar riffs and punchy drums lend to a sparkly soundscape that perfectly juxtaposes the message in the lyrics.

“Shapes In The Clouds” is the fourth single from Erin & The Wildfire’s upcoming album and follows the tantalizing release of "Lightning So Blue” about female pleasure. The group has been working with Producer Rob Dunnenberger, and recording at Spacebomb Studio (Richmond, Virginia) to craft music that is both danceable and thought-provoking. Partnering with Ellis Tucker for the mix and master, “Shapes In The Clouds” promises to be a sonic journey unlike any other.

Erin & The Wildfire will be celebrating the single release with a show at The Camel on November 16th.

About Erin & The Wildfire:

Erin & The Wildfire, originally formed by college friends in Charlottesville, Virginia, have blossomed into a tight-knit musical unit over the past decade. Now based in Richmond, Virginia, they fuse soul and indie-pop, drawing inspiration from a diverse range of artists like Emily King and D’Angelo.

Led by powerhouse vocalist Erin Lunsford, the band infuses their music with pop, funk, and indie vibes, complemented by the talents of Ryan Lipps, Nick Quillen, and Matt Wood - often accompanied by Stephen Roach. Lunsford’s lyrics delve into personal struggles, advocating for body acceptance and self-love while addressing broader issues like climate change and gender equality in the music industry.

Their second album, Touchy Feely, released in 2022 and produced by Matthew E. White, received acclaim for its meticulous production and compelling songwriting, building on the success of their hit single “Shape.” More recently, the band has grown in their notoriety by supporting Sammy Rae & the Friends on a national tour, among being a supporting band for other acts as well.

Erin & The Wildfire have captivated audiences at sold-out shows and prestigious events like NPR’s Mountain Stage. They've supported national tours and shared stages with notable acts such as Chaka Khan and Jill Scott, leaving lasting impressions at major festivals across the East Coast. In 2019, Erin’s vocals were praised by Rolling Stone during her performance at FloydFest.

The rising indie-pop band has released two other songs thus far in 2024, “Love Songs To Georgia” and “Lightning So Blue”, both met with critical acclaim from fans and industry tastemakers alike.

Erin and the Wildfire perform “Love Songs To Georgia” at Rams Head on Stage in Annapolis, MD

