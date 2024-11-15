Dual-City Presence: NETA Auto Shines at Guangzhou Auto Show and Opens a New Showroom in Hong Kong

GUANGZHOU, CHINA, November 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, the 22nd Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition was held as scheduled at the China Import and Export Fair Complex. Known as the "barometer" of China’s auto market, the Guangzhou Auto Show serves as both a summary of the year's automotive market and a forecast for the next year’s trends. As the last international A-level auto show of the year, this event brought together major automotive brands from around the world. NETA Auto showcased its flagship models, including the new NETA X, NETA L, and NETA S Shooting Brake, attracting many domestic and international guests to visit and explore its offerings.On the same day, NETA Auto officially opened its second showroom in Hong Kong at Tsuen Wan’s Citywalk, further advancing its presence in the Hong Kong market. As the location of its R&D center, overseas headquarters, and a core area for future IPO plans, Hong Kong plays a vital role in NETA Auto’s international strategy, significantly impacting brand visibility, customer traffic, and support for the company's listing goals. NETA Auto has closely collaborated with its Hong Kong distributor, Dah Chong Hong Group, to jointly promote the brand's growth in the local market.At the opening ceremony, NETA Auto’s Executive Vice President of Overseas Operations, Sun Guang, was joined by Chen Qinhua, General Manager of Dah Chong Hong Automotive Passenger Vehicle Division, and Ye Zhongwei, Director of NETA Hong Kong at Dah Chong Hong. The event was simple yet grand, featuring a lively lion dance eye-dotting ceremony that showcased the brand’s vitality and underscored its respect and commitment to the traditions of the Hong Kong market.Following the opening of NETA Auto’s first store in Hong Kong in May, the second showroom, located in Tsuen Wan, boasts a unique location advantage. Situated at the intersection of several major transportation hubs, Tsuen Wan offers excellent accessibility, ensuring customers can easily reach the venue. Furthermore, as one of the most vibrant commercial centers in Hong Kong, Tsuen Wan not only attracts a dense residential population and strong consumer demand but also houses numerous renowned brands, providing an ideal venue for NETA Auto’s promotion in the Hong Kong market.As of now, NETA Auto has sold nearly 200 vehicles in Hong Kong, with its main models including the highly cost-effective and intelligent NETA X and the practical, city-life-oriented compact car AYA. The NETA X, with its intelligent technology and advanced design, has gained widespread popularity among consumers, accounting for over 50% of total sales since deliveries began in September, showcasing strong market performance. Meanwhile, the NETA AYA, known for its exceptional affordability and design tailored to local road conditions, has become highly favored in the Hong Kong mass market.NETA Auto has begun establishing a solid presence in Hong Kong and Macao, adhering strictly to the brand's CI and VI standards. It has set up two showrooms in Hong Kong, with one showroom and two service stations in Macao. As NETA's authorized dealer in Hong Kong and one of the largest automotive groups in the region, Dah Chong Hong Group Limited is responsible for the sales and service of NETA vehicles in both regions. The opening of the second showroom in Hong Kong further underscores Dah Chong Hong's strong support and confidence in NETA Auto's growth.Since launching its international strategy in 2021, NETA Auto has rapidly expanded across global markets, becoming the top-selling new energy brand in Southeast Asia in the first half of 2024. NETA Auto is set to deepen its presence in Southeast Asia, expand into Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, and strategically enter the European market, providing a green, intelligent mobility experience to 460,000 users worldwide. Within its global framework, NETA Auto anticipates that 50% of its total sales will come from international markets, with over half of these sales generated through localized production, driving both brand growth and market synergy.

