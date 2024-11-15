Sweden strengthens international climate action

The Government has issued inquiry terms of reference with the aim of strengthening and developing Sweden’s international climate action. The government inquiry will focus on preparing proposals for measures to strengthen Swedish initiatives to contribute to, and push for, climate action in other countries, and to support the Government Offices in implementing Sweden’s international climate policy.

Climate change is a global issue and requires global responses. The supplementary climate policy agreement to the Tidö Agreement and the Government’s climate action plan have outlined the need to develop international climate policy and underscored the importance of all countries achieving the goal of net zero emissions by 2050, with net negative emissions thereafter.

In the climate action plan, the Government has clearly signalled Sweden’s intent to raise ambitions and step up the pace of global climate action. This will be pursued through measures such as streamlined capacity-building in other countries, policy dialogue, cooperation, funding solutions and promotion of a global climate transition. Through strengthened international climate action and by continuing to lead, support and actively participate in international initiatives and cooperation, Sweden can show how climate transition can be implemented while at the same time enhancing competitiveness and prosperity. Sweden has reduced its emissions by almost 40 per cent since 1990, while concurrently enjoying very strong growth.

“Sweden’s current international climate action is a success, but it needs to be strengthened and developed even further. Synergies also need to be enhanced for our climate initiatives to have a greater impact and a clearer effect on international climate transition. Fossil emissions must decrease, and our future international climate investments will be utilised in the most efficient way where they are needed most,” says Minister for Climate and the Environment Romina Pourmokhtari.

“It is through international cooperation, exchange of knowledge and free trade that climate transition can succeed, and Sweden will do its part. We need to make our climate aid even more effective, for further emissions reductions and support to climate adaptation in vulnerable countries. We need to develop even better tools to highlight the solutions that Swedish companies can offer in the green transition,” says Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Benjamin Dousa.

The government inquiry will help strengthen and develop Sweden’s international climate action based on the 1.5 degree target of the Paris Agreement. The inquiry will also be based on the Government’s climate action plan, the reform agenda for development assistance and the foreign trade strategy. The inquiry’s remit includes proposing measures for strengthened Swedish initiatives to promote climate action in other countries where the potential to reduce emissions is greatest. Moreover, the inquiry will support the Government Offices in implementing Sweden’s international climate policy.

In this context, the inquiry will focus on G20 countries with high emissions, such as China, India and Brasil, because the G20 economies account for 80 per cent of global emissions. The inquiry has been tasked with presenting proposals on how Sweden’s support to international climate initiatives and how actors that are relevant to international climate action can develop in order to amplify the impact of the Government’s climate investments. Proposals will also be presented on how Sweden can boost engagement in global climate action and combine financial flows with reduced emissions and climate-resilient development. The Government also wants proposals on how governance of relevant government agencies’ work can be elucidated so as to strengthen and develop international climate action.

Many Swedish companies at the forefront of climate transition have the right conditions to play a key role in the global transition, as they can deliver solutions that enable and accelerate climate transition in other countries. The inquiry will therefore also identify opportunities for Swedish companies to contribute to the implementation of other countries’ national climate plans.

The Inquiry Chair is Helen Ågren, Deputy Director-General at the Ministry of Climate and Enterprise.