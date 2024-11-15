Blue Hydrogen Market Expected to Reach US$ 55.08 Billion Driven by an 11.8% CAGR From 2024-2032

Blue Hydrogen Market

The growing need for clean energy solutions and restrained funding in this sector is driving the market demand.

Blue hydrogen offers a low carbon option to traditional hydrogen fabrication methods, which rely on fossil fuels and create sizeable greenhouse gas discharge” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our blue hydrogen market report has been prepared using advanced methodologies and research techniques to help businesses make strategic business decisions.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐡𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐟𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞. 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 11.8%, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 20.25 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2023. 𝐈𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐨 𝐔𝐒𝐃 55.08 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2032.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:Blue hydrogen is hydrogen made from organic gas with a procedure of steam methane refining where natural gas is assorted with excessively hot steam and a catalyst. A chemical reaction takes place, generating hydrogen and carbon monoxide. Water is appended to that fusion, converting the carbon monoxide into carbon dioxide and more hydrogen.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:If the carbon dioxide discharge is then seized and reserved underground, the procedure is contemplated as carbon neutral, and the ensuing hydrogen is known as blue hydrogen. The growing focus on curtailing greenhouse gas discharge and progressing renewable energy sources is pushing the blue hydrogen market demand.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐁𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:• Air Liquide• Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.• Engie• Equinor ASA• Exxon Mobil Corp.• INOX Air Products Ltd.• Iwatani Corp.• Linde Plc• Shell Group of Companies• SOL Group𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:Government Directives: Government resourcefulness and directives play an important part in driving the market. To fight climate change and air contamination, governments globally are carrying out strategies that encourage the usage of low-carbon fuels involving hydrogen, thus boosting the demand for blue hydrogen market growth.Inclination towards Cleaner Energy Solutions: The market is driven by a growing requirement for cleaner energy solutions and a robust growth in fuel-cell electric vehicles. FCEVs are growingly approved due to their refueling and sustenance prices.Low Carbon Technologies: Under a net zero discharge structure, hydrogen production experiences an evolving shift. By 2030, global hydrogen throughput is anticipated to reach 200 million tonnes with 70% initiated through low carbon technologies.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:• The blue hydrogen market segmentation is based on technology, application, transportation, and region.• By technology analysis, the SMR segment held the largest market share. This is due to its economy and energy efficiency in producing elevated naturalness hydrogen.• By application analysis, the power generation segment is poised to register a significant CAGR. This is due to hydrogen fuel cells not discharging greenhouse gases in the course of operation.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:The research report covers all the major regions and sub-regions of the blue hydrogen market. The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.North America: North America accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily because of the region's sizeable natural gas resources, which are important feedstock for blue hydrogen generation.Europe: Europe is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. The region's robust allegiance to obtaining determined climate objectives and decreasing carbon discharge.

How much is the blue hydrogen market?
The market size was valued at USD 20.25 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 55.08 billion by 2032.

What is the growth rate of the blue hydrogen market?
The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 11.8 % during 2023–2032.

Which region held the largest market share?
The North American market dominated the sector during the forecast period.

Which segment by technology led the market?
The steam methane reforming segment dominated the market in 2023. Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises.

