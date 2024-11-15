Tomorrow.Blue Economy 大会为促进蓝色经济发展指明方向

巴塞罗那，西班牙, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 第三届 Tomorrow.Blue Economy World Congress (TBEWC) 的举办，使构建蓝色经济在社会发展中发挥关键作用的未来道路变得更加清晰。 针对如何通过创新和可持续发展开发海洋作为经济动力的非凡潜力，来自全球各地的 250 多位专家在会上发表了真知灼见。 本次活动亮点包括：由巴塞罗那港主办的 Smart Ports: Piers of the Future 论坛，以及 World Ocean Council (WOC) 针对解决这些战略基础设施在城市中面临的重大挑战和减少海洋污染的路径主办的各项会议。

TBEWC 于 11 月 5 日至 7 日在巴塞罗那 Gran Via 展馆举行，由 Fira de Barcelona 联合 Barcelona City Council（通过 Barcelona Activa）、巴塞罗那港、WOC（可持续海洋经济领域领先的国际商业组织）以及 Port Authority of Barcelona 发起的 Smart Ports: Piers of the Future 倡议共同举办。

大会讨论了海洋资源的重要性、潜力以及相关保护问题，汇聚了 250 多名国内外专家，并设置了 40 多个会议议程。

与此同时，11 月 5 日和 6 日，由巴塞罗那港主办的第六届 Smart Ports: Piers of the Future 活动成功举行，吸引了来自世界各地的权威人士参与。 超过 60 位演讲嘉宾参加了这些会议的讨论，其中包括 Hamburg Port Authority 首席财务官 Tino Klemm、巴塞罗那港总干事 José Alberto Carbonell 以及洛杉矶港营销和客户关系执行副主任 Michael DiBernardo。

会议讨论了诸如无人机在港口活动中的应用、打击毒品走私和有组织犯罪、减少海洋塑料污染的举措以及人工智能对港口基础设施管理的影响等议题。 此活动由安特卫普-布鲁日港、巴塞罗那港、釜山港、歌德堡港、汉堡港、洛杉矶港、蒙特利尔港和鹿特丹港组成的联盟提供支持，旨在促进港口的数字化和可持续转型。

此外，Tomorrow.Blue Economy World Congress 还主办了 Sustainable Ocean Summit (11 月 5 日至 6 日) 和 Global Blue Finance Summit (11 月 7 日)，这两个论坛均由 WOC 组织，旨在促进商业合作，开发创新的金融解决方案，从而促进蓝色经济的增长。

Tomorrow.Blue Economy World Congress、Tomorrow.Mobility World Congress 和 Tomorrow.Building World Congress 与 Smart City Expo World Congress 2024 同期举行。全球智慧城市大会是全球城市和城市创新领域规模最大的盛会，今年吸引了来自 850 个城市和 140 个国家/地区的 1,100 多家参展商和代表。 为期三天的活动吸引了来自 130 多个国家/地区的超过 25,771 名参会者相聚 Fira de Barcelona 的 Gran Via 展馆。

媒体垂询请联系：

Salvador Bilurbina

电子邮件：sbilurbina@firabarcelona.com

电话号码：+34628162674

此公告随附的照片可在以下网址查看：https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fbb25b56-47fa-4cfd-9e73-40779813b920

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.