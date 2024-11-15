NATO PA Delegation Stresses Need for Enhanced Cooperation During Visit to Algeria

Algeria is a critical player in the Maghreb and an important partner both for NATO and the European Union (EU). There are, however, a range of outstanding challenges to its relationship with the Euro-Atlantic community.

Both the points of commonality and difference were discussed during a NATO PA joint delegation visit to Algiers from 4-6 November 2024. The meetings took place at a critical moment characterised by conflict in Europe and in the Middle East and at a time when NATO is working to refine its own approach to the Southern neighbourhood. Throughout the visit, Algerian and Allied discussions centred on important issues such as irregular migration, counterterrorism, energy security, security and stability in the broader Middle East and other shared security and economic challenges.

The delegation consisted of members of the Mediterranean and Middle Special Group (GSM) led by Fernando Guttierez (Spain), the Sub-Committee on NATO Partnerships (PCNP), chaired by NATO PA Vice-President Marcos Perestrello De Vasconcellos (Portugal), and the Sub-Committee on Resilience and Civil Security (CDSRCS), led by Javier Maroto (Spain). In total, the delegation consisted of 28 MPs from 13 Allied countries.

NATO’s Revised Approach to the Southern Neighbourhood in Focus

Although reinforcing NATO’s deterrence and defence posture along the Eastern Flank and supporting Ukraine in its just territorial defence against Russia’s ongoing aggression remain at the centre of Allies’ focus, Allied governments cannot ignore developments to the South and must maintain a capable 360-degree approach to their security. Earlier this year, an independent group of experts appointed by the NATO Secretary General published a report on NATO’s comprehensive and deep reflection process on the Southern neighbourhood. The report stressed that Allied security is closely intertwined with that of North Africa, the Middle East and the Sahel regions.

Allies’ focus on the South comes at a critical moment. While the ongoing war in Gaza and Lebanon garners the most attention in the region, there is an underlying change of dynamics driving a growing level of destabilisation, including with ongoing instability in the Sahel. Algeria is an important partner for the Alliance in this regard, particularly when it comes to promoting stability in North Africa and the Mediterranean regions. The value which the delegation’s Algerian counterparts placed on the visit was highlighted by the substantial meetings that took place with some of the country’s highest-level officials, including Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of Algeria; Saïd Chengriha, Chief of Staff of the People’s National Army; and Ahmed Attaf, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

In each of these meetings, delegation members stressed the shared interests between Allied nations and Algeria as well as the need to work closer together on issues such as counterterrorism, energy and food security and irregular migration. At a meeting with Algerian parliamentarians, Fernando Gutierrez noted that the delegation’s purpose in visiting Algeria was to learn directly about its foreign and security policy priorities as well as the critical challenges the country faces. Moreover, Mr Gutierrez underlined that “the NATO Parliamentary Assembly cherishes the partnership it has with Algeria and its Parliament, and we think the dialogue today has never been as important given the range of shared security, diplomatic and economic challenges we all face across the Mediterranean region and beyond.” Mr Perestrello De Vasconcellos echoed his comments, adding that this visit allowed NATO parliamentarians and their

Algerian counterparts to meet not merely as representatives of “neighbouring nations separated by the Mediterranean Sea, but as partners united by a complex set of shared challenges.”

Common Challenges Faced by Allied Governments and Algeria

In discussions held at the Italian Embassy in Algiers and co-hosted by the Portuguese Embassy—both embassies currently hold the status of NATO Contact Point Embassy in Algeria—delegation members met with NATO country ambassadors and representatives of international organisations, including the World Bank, the International Organization for Migration and the European Union. They explored the key security and economic challenges Algeria confronts, ongoing cooperation between Algeria and Allied countries as well as Algerian-NATO relations more broadly.

Members learned that Algeria’s economy is in relatively good shape, although it needs to diversify production to reduce its reliance on the energy sector. Energy accounts for 20% of Algeria’s GDP but generates 90% of export earnings which makes the economy overly dependent on an area of economic activity characterised by significant global price swings over time. Any sustained fall in global energy prices would put Algeria’s substantial social spending at risk, delegates heard.

Mohammed Arkab, the Minister of Energy and Mining of Algeria, told the delegation that Algeria has long been a trusted supplier of gas to Europe, and it is working to develop this partnership with new pipelines and the development of a sustainable hydrogen energy sector. He suggested that defending critical energy infrastructure represents an objective Algeria shares with NATO member states, and this is essential as this infrastructure helps move much needed Algerian energy to European markets. The Minister applauded ongoing energy cooperation with Allies such as Portugal, Spain and Italy, while also pointing to developing energy partnerships with the Czech Republic, Germany and Slovenia. Minister Arkbab also noted that Algeria is a mineral rich country and is prepared to export minerals needed by highly dynamic economic sectors, but further investment is required to develop these mines.

Climate change is another common challenge that Algeria and Allied governments face. Algeria is confronted with serious challenges to cope with climate change which has increasingly consequential economic, environmental, social, public health and security implications, particularly as the Sahel grows ever more destabilised by these phenomena.

In light of Russia’s war against Ukraine, countries in North Africa, including Algeria, have faced heightened food insecurity and inflationary pressures. As two of the world’s largest exporters of grain, Russia and Ukraine traditionally supplied a significant portion of the wheat and grain consumed across North Africa. Disruptions in this supply—stemming from Russia's aggressive actions and blockades and the resulting rise in global energy and transportation costs—have driven food prices up sharply, putting strain on household economies. Algeria, like its neighbours, has grappled with these challenges, facing increased costs for basic goods and agricultural imports, which has exacerbated inflation and placed new pressures on food security.

Recalling the numerous challenges facing both Allied governments and those in North Africa, Javier Maroto, the delegation’s co-Chair, stressed the need for cooperation in fighting terrorism, advancing energy security and coping with climate change and its worsening impacts. “These challenges demand that we stand together,” he told Algerian leaders.

Counterterrorism Cooperation and Threat Perceptions

During an exchange of views with Brahim Merad, Minister of the Interior, Local Authorities and Regional Planning, members were reminded that Algeria had confronted a serious terrorist challenge in the 1990’s but has managed to overcome the problem. As a result, he said, Algerians now live in a far more secure environment despite concerns about developments in the Sahel. He suggested that instability in that region has triggered significant movements of people. His Ministry works very closely with the International Organization for Migration to manage these challenges and to provide humanitarian assistance to those most in need. Algeria is a founding member of the African Union (AU), he observed, and sees itself as an important protagonist on the African continent. Algeria is very dedicated to working with most of its neighbours to lay the foundations for peace and stability, despite significant differences of orientation among AU’s members.

In meetings with Algerian officials, delegation members underlined the importance of Algeria-NATO cooperation when it comes to counterterrorism. As Allies have recalled on numerous occasions, terrorism is the most direct asymmetric threat to the security of the citizens of NATO countries—a fact that was solemnly recalled prior to the visit when Türkiye suffered a terrorist attack on its territory targeting Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) in Ankara.

To learn more about regional views on counterterrorism and current threat perceptions, the delegation visited the African Centre for the Study and Research on Terrorism (ACSRT). Briefers informed the delegation about their evolving strategic dialogue with NATO as well as the Centre’s work in identifying gaps and weaknesses that countries are facing and address them through capacity-building efforts to fight terrorism on the continent.

Algerian Perspectives on Regional Security and Instability in the Sahel

In a meeting with the President of the Algerian Council of the Nation, Salah Goudjil, the delegation was provided a tour d’horizon of the serious security and humanitarian challenges Algeria confronts along its 7,000-kilometre border with seven countries. He explored the historical antecedents of ongoing disputes along these borders and within neighbouring countries, noting that the country’s own struggle for independence has shaped Algerian perspectives and policies. He also suggested that the country’s geography compels it to have both an African and a Mediterranean vocation.

Both Mr Goudjil and Ibrahim Boughali, President of the People’s National Assembly of Algeria, also expressed concern about the security situation in the Sahel, noting that persistent instability is responsible for a range of related problems including mass migration, weapons and drug trafficking and rising cross-border tensions.

Military coup d’états in the Sahel and the presence of Russian private military and security companies (PMSCs) such as the Wagner Group (now rebranded as Afrika Korps) to support these regimes are highly destabilising and have heightened tensions along Algeria’s eastern and southern borders.

This instability has been among the primary catalysts for mass migration in the region, a challenge with which Algeria as well as NATO Allies must cope. Concerns about the stability of these borderlands also lie behind substantial increases in government spending on the Algerian military, which amounts to nine per cent of the country’s GDP. In addition to military spending, the Algerian government is collaborating with its international partners to better secure its borders.

The presidents of both chambers of the Parliament warned that outside actors operating in these countries have only exacerbated regional security problems and stressed that Algeria’s historical experience compels it to support the right to self-determination and sovereignty both for the countries of the Sahel and for Palestinians in the Middle East.

The delegation’s visit to the African Union Mechanism for Police Cooperation (AFRIPOL) provided additional insights into cross-border cooperation to tackle security challenges. Briefers outlined the institution’s efforts to forge productive links among Africa’s national police authorities and with the international law enforcement community more broadly. Members learned that AFRIPOL helps African nations to strengthen the rule of law, enhance the professionalism and capacity of police forces and effectively take on criminal groups including terrorists, drug traffickers and cyber criminals.

Russia’s Destabilising Role in the Southern Neighbourhood & Adoption of the GSM Report

At the Embassy of Italy in Algiers, members also discussed and adopted the 2024 GSM report entitled Russia’s Destabilising Role in NATO’s Southern Neighbourhood by NATO PA Vice-President and GSM Rapporteur Theo Francken (Belgium). In his presentation, Francken highlighted the ways in which the Kremlin utilises military and economic levers to develop partnerships and sow instability along the Alliance’s Southern flank.

In response to Russia’s actions, Francken stressed, Allies must remain vigilant against threats emanating from the South, enhance their engagement with partners in the Middle East and North Africa to offer viable alternatives to Moscow’s brand of outreach and take concrete steps to prevent Russia’s partners from providing it with material support for its war of aggression against Ukraine. To this end, Francken called for more comprehensive and enforceable sanctions against Iran to dissuade it from playing a role on the European battlefield. Sanctions must also be tightened with regards to energy—a key source of income for the Kremlin. Allies must also address the unimpeded flow of irregular migration towards Europe, Francken argued, as the current situation is untenable and creates a strategic vacuum that nefarious actors like the Kremlin will exploit to undermine our security.

Members also elected Rachid Temal (France) as one of the GSM’s three vice-chairpersons. The mandates of Fernando Gutierrez (Spain), GSM Chairperson, Giangiacomo Calovini (Italy), GSM Vice-Chairperson, Utku Çakirözer (Türkiye), GSM Vice-Chairperson, and Theo Francken, were all renewed.

