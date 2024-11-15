Minister Dean Macpherson & Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis plant trees at Castle of Good Hope ahead of tourism peak season, 16 Nov

Minister Macpherson & Mayor Hill-Lewis to plant trees at Castle of Good Hope ahead of tourism peak season

Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, and the City of Cape Town Executive Mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, will join community members to plant trees and beautify the Castle of Good Hope precinct ahead of the summer tourism season.

They will be accompanied by the Castle of Good Hope CEO, Calvyn Gilfellan, and Ward Councillor Ian McMahon.

Families are encouraged to bring their children, with a variety of family activities planned. Additionally, free access to the Castle of Good Hope will be offered to all attendees. Parking will be available at the Grand Parade.

The Castle of Good Hope remains a significant historical monument and tourism attraction for the City of Cape Town and South Africa as a whole, making it essential to preserve it for future generations.

Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:

Date: Saturday, 16 November, 2024

Time: 13:00

Address: Castle of Good Hope, 1A Castle St, Foreshore, Cape Town, 8001

Google Maps Link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/qKg9H1CnNtgSkuRk8

Enquiries

James de Villiers Lyndon Khan

Spokesperson to the Minister Mayoral Media Officer

082 766 0276 / 076 186 8719

Mihle Ngwentle

Castle of Good Hope Communications

076 939 2674

