Government invite journalists to media workshop on South Africa’s upcoming Presidency of G20, 26 Nov

Department of International Relations and Cooperation, National Treasury, and Government Communication and Information System to conduct media workshop on South Africa’s G20 Presidency

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), the National Treasury (NT), and the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), invite journalists to a media workshop on South Africa’s upcoming Presidency of the G20.

In consideration of Brazil which holds the Chair position until the end of November 2024, please note that this workshop is for information purposes only and not intended for media coverage or publicity.

South Africa is set to officially assume the Presidency of the G20 on 01 December 2024.

The media workshop will focus on the G20 Presidency’s theme, priorities, and the work and meetings of the Sherpa and Finance Tracks, among other relevant topics. The Sherpa and Finance Tracks are the two parallel structures of the G20. The Finance Track focuses primarily on economic and financial stability, macroeconomic policies and global financial governance, and is led by Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors. The Sherpa Track covers a wider range of social, development and political issues, preparing the agenda for discussions among G20 leaders and is led by Sherpas appointed by heads of state and government of each participating country.

Media are invited as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 26 November 2024

Time: 09:00 (arrival 08:00 – 08:30 to allow for reception registration processes)

Venue: Investec Sandton Office, 100 Grayston Drive, Sandown, Sandton

Kindly RSVP on Media@treasury.gov.za before 22 November 2024. No late registrations will be accepted.

Further media workshop logistical arrangements will be communicated to media that will have expressed interest in attending the workshop.

Enquiries:

DIRCO

Kgopotso Rapakuana

Email: RapakuanaK@dirco.gov.za

National Treasury

Cleopatra Mosana

Email: Media@treasury.gov.za

Themba Thobela - GCIS

Email: Themba@gcis.gov.za

#GovZAservicedelivery #GovZAUpdates