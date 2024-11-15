Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga receives South African National Gender-Based Violence Study, 2022 from Human Sciences Research Council , 18 Nov

Human Sciences Research Council to release and handover the first South African National Gender-Based Violence Study, 2022 to Minister Chikunga

The Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) will release and hand over the First South African National Gender-Based Violence Study, 2022 to Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga on 18 November. This pivotal study provides insights into GBV prevalence, risk factors, and impacts across South Africa, forming a foundation for targeted solutions.

As the custodian of women, youth, and disability matters, the Department of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD) will integrate the findings to inform policies and strengthen the National Strategic Plan on GBVF, with a focus on community engagement and data-driven interventions.

Event Details:

Date: Monday, 18 November 2024

Time: 10:00 – 13:00

Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, GCIS, Tshedimosetso House, Pretoria

Agenda Highlights:

• Presentation of Findings: Dr. Nompumelelo Zungu, HSRC

• Acceptance Remarks: Hon. Sindisiwe Chikunga, Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities

Media representatives can engage with Minister Chikunga, Deputy Minister Steve Letsike, Advocate Mikateko Maluleke - DWYPD, Prof. Olive Shisana - Presidency, Prof. Nompumelelo Zungu - HSRC, and Prof. Khangelani Zuma - HSRC during the Q&A session.

For Media Enquiries contact:

Ms. Nompendulo Mkhatshwa – Spokesperson in the Ministry Tel: 083 406 6496 | Email: nompendulo.mkhatshwa@dwypd.gov.za

Mr. Cassius Selala – Director of Communications Tel: 060 534 0672 | Email: cassius.selala@dwypd.gov.za

