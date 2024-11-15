Minister Nobuhle Nkabane leads South African delegation on working visit to People's Republic of China, 15 to 26 Nov

Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Nobuhle Pamela Nkabane, will lead South African delegation on a working visit to the People's Republic of China.

The Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Nobuhle Pamela Nkabane, will embark on a working visit to the People’s Republic of China from 15 – 26 November 2024. This visit underscores South Africa's commitment to strengthening international cooperation in Higher Education, particularly in Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET). This follows the elevation of South Africa’s relations with China at the level of an “All-Round Strategic Cooperative Partnership in a New Era” following President Cyril Ramaphosa's State Visit in September 2024.

During this visit, Minister Dr Nkabane will participate in the 2024 World Vocational and Technical Education Development Conference (WVTEDC) in Tianjin, scheduled for 20–22 November. The conference, themed “Innovation Empowers the Future, Skills Enlighten New Life,” will convene over 1,000 global leaders, educators, and industry experts to discuss key topics such as industry-education integration, sustainable development, skills development, teacher training, lifelong learning, and quality assurance in vocational education.

The working visit will also include a study mission exploring areas for deepened collaboration between South Africa and China. The working visit will emphasise cooperation in Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges and universities, along with an expansion of scholarship opportunities for South African students in China.

Objectives of the Visit:

The Working Visit is aimed at advancing cooperation in vocational education between South Africa and China and will include:

Promoting institutional partnerships between South African TVET colleges and their Chinese counterparts.

Expanding scholarship opportunities for South African students in China.

Supporting South Africa's skills development, particularly in mineral processing and exploration.

The Minister, Dr Nkabane, will be accompanied by the Director-General, Dr. Nkosinathi Sishi. The Minister will further be joined by representatives from various South African educational institutions, including Vhembe TVET College, Motheo TVET College, Esayidi TVET College, the University of South Africa (UNISA), The University of the Witwatersrand (WITS) and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS). Delegates from the Council for Geoscience and MINTEK will also participate, enhancing collaboration in mineral sciences.

