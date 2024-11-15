Public Works and Infrastructure hosts National Construction Summit on Crime-Free Construction Sites in Durban, 19 Nov

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI), in collaboration with the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Construction Industry Development Board (cidb), is proud to announce the upcoming National Construction Summit on Crime-Free Construction Sites, set to take place on Tuesday, 19 November 2024, at the Durban International Convention Centre. The summit will address the growing concerns surrounding safety, the construction mafia, security, and other criminal activity on construction sites as well as to promote practical solutions for building crime-free environments within the construction industry.

The summit will bring together key stakeholders, including government officials, industry leaders, law enforcement agencies, and representatives from the construction sector to engage in meaningful dialogue and share best practices for preventing crime on construction sites.

The Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Honourable Dean Macpherson, expressed his strong commitment to addressing crime on construction sites across the country. “This is a fulfilment of a promise I made shortly after taking office to host a summit to deal with construction site stoppages nationwide.”

Construction sites should be places where workers build not just structures, but also a sense of safety, respect, and trust. Unfortunately, crime has been a persistent challenge in the sector, undermining productivity, escalating costs, and putting lives at risk”, he said. The Minister commits to working with industry stakeholders to find solutions for safer work environments and underscores the government's dedication to eliminating crime, ensuring that workers return home safely each day.

The SAPS will also play a key part in the stakeholder engagement as law enforcement plays a critical role in maintaining security. Accordingly, the Minister of Police, Honourable Senzo Mchunu, will be addressing the summit to reinforce the role of the police in combatting crime in the sector.

The Minister of Finance, Mr Enock Godongwana will reflect on the impact on investments the country’s economy. Other Speakers will include the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal and the Mayor of eThekwini.

The cidb, a key partner in ensuring the professionalism and development of the construction industry, is equally dedicated to creating a conducive environment for effective delivery of infrastructure. Bongani Dladla, CEO of the cidb, highlighted the importance of industry-wide collaboration in promoting security and efficiency in construction. "We’re looking forward to playing an active role in this summit as we strongly believe that the construction industry is vital to our nation's growth, and addressing crime is essential to protecting both assets and the lives of those who build our future. The cidb is committed to supporting initiatives like the National Construction Summit to set new safety standards and collaborate with the DPWI, law enforcement, and industry partners to make construction sites safer and more efficient”, said Dladla.

The summit will feature a series of expert-led discussions on legislation and policy, security and law enforcement, community engagement, empowerment, skills development and other strategic topics to equip stakeholders with the tools needed to combat crime on construction sites. It will also provide an opportunity for networking and forging partnerships aimed at improving site security and promoting the safety of workers.

The DPWI, SAPS, and cidb remain committed to their shared vision of a crime-free construction industry, and this summit represents a significant step forward in achieving that goal. Together, we will continue to build a safe, productive, and sustainable future for the South African construction sector.

Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 19 November 2024

Time: 08h30 – 17h30

Venue: International Convention Centre, Durban

Google Maps link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/NXdaRsMcekT8J9hE8

For Media RSVP and to register, please contact:

Bukiwe Cimela

DPWI

E-mail: Bukiwe.cimela@dpw.gov.za

Cell: 076 420 8184

Sibusiso Mtungwa

Public Eye Media

E-mail: sibusiso@publiceye.co.za

Cell: 067 608 6549

For media enquiries, please contact:

James De Villiers, Ministry Spokesperson

Cell: 082 766 0276