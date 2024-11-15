Klaus Krebs Strengthens Lawyers’ Rhetoric in Exclusive Seminar

Klaus Krebs, rhetoric for lawyers Klaus Krebs, Business Coach

BERLIN, GERMANY, November 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Klaus Krebs, a renowned expert in rhetoric and body language, offers a rhetoric training program specifically tailored for lawyers.The seminar, "Negotiating Skills: Targeted Influence through Rhetoric and Effective Body Language for Lawyers," provides practical techniques to enhance persuasive power in negotiations and court proceedings.For over 12 years, Klaus Krebs has successfully prepared lawyers and their clients for national and international cases. Collaborating with leading law firms such as Latham & Watkins, Noerr, Hogan Lovells, Hengeler Mueller, and others, he has developed extensive expertise in supporting lawyers across various legal fields.“Precise rhetoric and convincing body language can make the critical difference in negotiations and courtrooms,” says Klaus Krebs. “Lawyers who master these techniques can strategically and effectively present their arguments – to the advantage of their clients.”In Germany’s legal landscape, rhetoric is becoming increasingly important. Lawyers must present complex issues clearly and convincingly – whether in court, client meetings, or contract negotiations. A solid rhetorical foundation helps present arguments in a structured manner and advocate effectively for one’s position.Klaus Krebs’ seminar focuses on the following key areas:• Body Language and Its Impact: Understanding and strategically using nonverbal cues to enhance verbal communication.• Speech Techniques: Optimizing voice and articulation to convey messages clearly and persuasively.• Rhetorical Strategies: Developing effective argumentation patterns and employing stylistic devices to boost persuasiveness.With extensive experience training lawyers and executives, Klaus Krebs combines theoretical knowledge with practical exercises to ensure lasting learning outcomes.Further information about seminar dates and content is available on Klaus Krebs’ website.For more information and registrations, please contact:Klaus KrebsPhone: +49 30 782 82 60Email: trainings@klauskrebs.comWebsite: https://www.klauskrebs.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.