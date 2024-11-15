The IFF unveils agenda for sustainable growth-centric 2024 Annual Meeting

International Finance Forum

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Finance Forum (IFF) is pleased to announce it will host its 2024 Annual Meeting with the theme of ‘Global Transformation: Forging a Better Future for International Cooperation,’ on November 22-23, 2024 in Hong Kong, China. The event will feature numerous forums on green, sustainable development, geopolitical fragmentation and disruption of global supply chains, artificial intelligence in finance/digital finance, Chinese enterprises going overseas,’ the future economic prospects of the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong amid shifting geopolitical sands, and other matters of great topical significance to the world economy and domestic economies at the present juncture.Economic globalization has hit roadblocks, with a fragmenting international trade order, even as emerging economies rise as new drivers of global growth, but their trade and growth outlook are also beset by the uncertainties of geopolitical conflicts. As global climate change and environmental problems worsen, green finance is drawing keen international attention. The meeting will seek practicable means of instituting sustainable finance. The session on AI/Digital Revolution will zero in on the ways AI is transforming financial sector operating models. Issues at the fore will be the role of digital currency and fintech, digital transformation of the financial industry, the impact of generative AI, and global AI governance.For the meeting’s reference, the IFF will release three reports before the first session compiled by teams of IFF experts it specially commissioned for the purpose:1. IFF Global Finance and Development Report 20242. IFF Global Digital Currency Development Report3. IFF Global AI Competitiveness Index ReportSpeakers at the various sessions will include Jean-Claude Trichet, Co-Chairman of the IFF Advisory Committee, Former Governor of European Central Bank; Han Seung-soo, Co-Chairman of IFF General Assembly, Chair of the Council of Presidents of the United Nations General Assembly, Former Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea; Jenny Shipley, Co-Chairman of IFF General Assembly, Former Prime Minister of New Zealand; António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations and myriad other leading global luminaries in the fields of academia, artificial intelligence, economics, finance, governance, and politics.The meeting will divide into various sessions, such as Global Financial Market Developments and Prospects; New Trends in Global Trade in the Context of Geopolitical Conflicts; Green Finance Roundtable; Digital Finance Roundtable: AI/Digital Revolution & Implications - with a segment on the need for global AI governance - Sailing Into the Blue: Chinese Enterprises’ Age of Discovery - which will chart a course for Chinese companies seeking to expand abroad - Rise of the Emerging Markets — Opportunities and Challenges, which will discuss how these nascent economies may weather geopolitical uncertainties - and the Green Finance Working Group Meeting, among many other salient topics of the day.A Dinner Banquet will commemorate the first day’s successful conclusion, at which time the IFF Global Green Finance Award & Belt and Road International Cooperation Award will be bestowed in a ceremony that will bring the first day’s events to a close.The second day will delve into such topics as China’s Economy: Short- and Medium-Term Outlook - analyzing ways forward for the world’s second-largest economy amid geopolitical fragmentation - Hong Kong Focus: Strengthening the International Financial Center Development - which will center on the Chinese enclave’s special status as a portal to China and its function in RMB internationalization - and Building a Global Carbon Pricing Framework to aid in attaining the UN Sustainable Development Goals.This signal event convenes at an opportune time. A deadline looms over humanity. Their other ills aside, trade barriers also impede the free-flow of green technology and impair the joint global action needed to avert impending climate catastrophe and the potential AI apocalypse. This meeting thus comes at just the right time, the more so as the incoming United States administration seems poised to deal a further setback to climate progress.IFF members stand united in their commitment to development and finance that is equitable, sustainable, and transparent. Please join with us to make this year’s IFF Annual Meeting a resounding success!More about the 2024 IFF Annual Meeting: https://events.ifforum.org/2024-annual-meeting X (Twitter): https://x.com/IFF_F20 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100077311990814 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/international-finance-forum-iff-/

